Hogwarts Legacy PC Requirements – Minimum, recommended & ultra specs

Hogwarts Legacy’s arrival is just around the corner, so for PC players who are looking to find out if their system can handle the game’s PC requirements, here’s everything there is to know about the minimum, recommended, and ultra specifications needed.
It’s time for Harry Potter fans everywhere to rejoice, as Hogwarts Legacy will allow you to experience the magic of Hogwarts and the Wizarding World. As shown in official gameplay, Hogwarts Legacy features a huge open world which means, there’s plenty for you to explore in each and every corner.
The Wizarding World has plenty of spells and abilities for you to learn and different mounts to travel from place to place.
With such stunning visuals on display, in order to enjoy the game at the best graphics settings possible, your PC will need to have similar specs to what the developer team has recommended.
So, here’s a rundown of what the Hogwarts Legacy PC requirements look like, including minimum, recommended, and ultra 4K specs.
Contents
- Hogwarts Legacy system requirements on PC
Hogwarts Legacy recommends players have a GTX 1070 to run the game on minimum settings, which makes sense as the environments seem to be absolutely massive.
It’s not that a 1050ti or 1060 will be completely useless, though, as you can always turn down the settings to maintain the balance between graphics quality and frames. With that said, here are the minimum and recommended specs of the game.
Minimum specs
Here are the minimum requirements to run Hogwarts Legacy at the lowest settings (1080p/60fps) on PC.
|Hardware
|Requirement
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit
|RAM
|8 GB
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-8400 / Ryzen 5 2600
|GPU
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD RX Vega 56
|Storage
|85 GB HDD
Recommended specs
Here are the recommended specs to run the game at High settings (1080p/60fps) on PC.
|Hardware
|Requirement
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit
|RAM
|16 GB
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-8700 / Ryzen 5 3600
|GPU
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti / AMD RX 5700 XT
|Storage
|85 GB SSD
Ultra specs
Here are the required specs to run the game at Ultra settings (1440p/60fps) on PC.
|Hardware
|Requirement
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit
|RAM
|32 GB
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-10700K / Ryzen 5 5800X
|GPU
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti / AMD RX 6800 XT
|Storage
|85 GB SSD
Ultra 4K specs
Here are the required specs to run Hogwarts Legacy at 4K Ultra settings (2160p/60fps) on PC.
|Hardware
|Requirement
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit
|RAM
|32 GB
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-10700K / Ryzen 5 5800X
|GPU
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti / AMD RX 7900 XT
|Storage
|85 GB SSD
So, there you have it — that’s everything about Hogwarts Legacy’s PC requirements and specs. In the meantime, be sure to check our other content and guides to learn more about the game:
