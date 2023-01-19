Hogwarts Legacy PC Requirements – Minimum, recommended & ultra specs

Hogwarts Legacy’s arrival is just around the corner, so for PC players who are looking to find out if their system can handle the game’s PC requirements, here’s everything there is to know about the minimum, recommended, and ultra specifications needed.

It’s time for Harry Potter fans everywhere to rejoice, as Hogwarts Legacy will allow you to experience the magic of Hogwarts and the Wizarding World. As shown in official gameplay, Hogwarts Legacy features a huge open world which means, there’s plenty for you to explore in each and every corner.

The Wizarding World has plenty of spells and abilities for you to learn and different mounts to travel from place to place.

Article continues after ad

With such stunning visuals on display, in order to enjoy the game at the best graphics settings possible, your PC will need to have similar specs to what the developer team has recommended.

So, here’s a rundown of what the Hogwarts Legacy PC requirements look like, including minimum, recommended, and ultra 4K specs.

Contents

Avalanche Software The Grand Staircase is an iconic part of Hogwarts.

Hogwarts Legacy system requirements on PC

Hogwarts Legacy recommends players have a GTX 1070 to run the game on minimum settings, which makes sense as the environments seem to be absolutely massive.

It’s not that a 1050ti or 1060 will be completely useless, though, as you can always turn down the settings to maintain the balance between graphics quality and frames. With that said, here are the minimum and recommended specs of the game.

Article continues after ad

Minimum specs

Here are the minimum requirements to run Hogwarts Legacy at the lowest settings (1080p/60fps) on PC.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Hardware Requirement OS Windows 10 64-bit RAM 8 GB CPU Intel Core i5-8400 / Ryzen 5 2600 GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD RX Vega 56 Storage 85 GB HDD

Recommended specs

Here are the recommended specs to run the game at High settings (1080p/60fps) on PC.

Hardware Requirement OS Windows 10 64-bit RAM 16 GB CPU Intel Core i7-8700 / Ryzen 5 3600 GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti / AMD RX 5700 XT Storage 85 GB SSD

Ultra specs

Here are the required specs to run the game at Ultra settings (1440p/60fps) on PC.

Hardware Requirement OS Windows 10 64-bit RAM 32 GB CPU Intel Core i7-10700K / Ryzen 5 5800X GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti / AMD RX 6800 XT Storage 85 GB SSD

Ultra 4K specs

Here are the required specs to run Hogwarts Legacy at 4K Ultra settings (2160p/60fps) on PC.

Hardware Requirement OS Windows 10 64-bit RAM 32 GB CPU Intel Core i7-10700K / Ryzen 5 5800X GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti / AMD RX 7900 XT Storage 85 GB SSD

So, there you have it — that’s everything about Hogwarts Legacy’s PC requirements and specs. In the meantime, be sure to check our other content and guides to learn more about the game:

Article continues after ad

Which classic Harry Potter characters are in Hogwarts Legacy? | What is the Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy? | Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list | Is Hogwarts Legacy coming to Xbox Game Pass? | How to get Thestral mount in Hogwarts Legacy | Hogwarts Legacy voice actors for all characters | All confirmed mounts in Hogwarts Legacy | Will Hogwarts Legacy be on Steam Deck? | How to play Hogwarts Legacy early | How to get sorted into your House & pick your wand in Hogwarts Legacy | All confirmed classes & professors in Hogwarts Legacy | Can you play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy? | Will Hogwarts Legacy have microtransactions?