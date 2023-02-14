Best Hogwarts Legacy mods to download: Spellcasting, performance, cheats & more

Hogwarts Legacy has quickly become one of the most popular games of 2023, with thousands of players enjoying their journey through Hogwarts – but sometimes players just want to change a few things. So, here’s the best mods to download to help your game work better for you.

Mods are a fantastic way to adapt a game to your liking, whether it’s for comedic purposes or to simply make it work better for your playstyle. For a game like Hogwarts Legacy, filled with puzzles, exciting characters, and multiple locations to explore, modding is instantly a prevalent aspect, to help players solve those puzzles or get around easily.

However, sifting through them all to find the best mods for Hogwarts Legacy can be relatively overwhelming. With that in mind, we’ve put together the best mods in Hogwarts Legacy and how to install them, so you can get back to playing.

Mods are downloaded and installed at your own risk, your Hogwarts Legacy account could be suspended.

How to install mods in Hogwarts Legacy

Avalanche Software Mods can help make your game hilarious, or work better for you.

Installing mods in Hogwarts Legacy can be tricky, but there are a few ways to do it, although you will need visit an external website rather than the game since it doesn’t host mods yet.

How to install mods via Nexus Mods

One of the main websites you can use is Nexus Mods. They’re reliable and have a great selection to download. Simply follow these steps to get it into your game:

Choose a mod to your liking. Download that mod. Follow the instructions on that page as every mod is different in how it’s embedded into the game.

Alternatively, if there are no instructions then you’ll need to follow these steps after downloading the mod:

Find the game file on your PC Open up Phoenix then Content then Paks Move the unzipped mod folder into the Paks folder Load up your game.

It’s worth making a backup of your game just in case any problems occur and you lose your save.

Ascendio

Seifu Help your frames per second with this handy mod.

Currently, one of the most reported issues around Hogwarts Legacy is its FPS drops. Countless PC players are facing unexplained drops in the game framerate, causing crashes and general frustration.

Luckily, until Hogwarts Legacy releases a fix, there’s a mod to help fix those frustrating framerate drops. The mod itself will grant your game a performance boost by applying Unreal Engine parameters to help the game run more smoothly.

WeMod Cheats

As it typically goes with WeMod and fans of games like GTA, this system will allow players to access cheats like unlimited health, free items, one-hit kills and so much more.

If you’re looking for an easy way to toggle certain cheats on and off without putting in too much effort, WeMod is the mod for you.

It’s worth noting that this mod is only available for Steam and Epic Games players to use.

Arithmancy Number Marking mod

MissingMinus Solve the puzzles with ease thanks to this mod.

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with puzzles from its doors to its chests. One of those puzzles is the Arthimancy Math Puzzle Doors. These can be extremely tricky if you don’t know how to open them.

So, if you’re still a little lost after our guide or if you just prefer to find a mod to solve it for you, the Arithmancy Number Marking Mod is perfect for you.

Hogwarts Legacy Realism Overhaul Reshade mod

Hogwarts Legacy is far from a bad-looking game with the right PC settings on, but sometimes you just want a little more reflection, light, and beauty as you head around Hogwarts.

For that, you’ll want to download the Hogwarts Legacy Realism Overhaul Reshade mod. It’ll provide a nice realistic design to your game without changing the way it works. Perfect for those wanting to give Hogwarts Legacy a little graphical boost.

Smaller UI

R457 Enjoy the world around you without a large UI in the way.

An open-world exploration game like Hogwarts Legacy can draw a player in, keeping them engrossed in the story and enthralled by the expansive world around them. However, a large UI can easily draw them straight back out. After all, no one wants a cluttered screen when flying through Hogwarts.

The Smaller UI mod will help eliminate those frustrations, drastically making your screen clearer while ensuring you still have all the UI you need.

Mouse gesture to spell

Sure, casting spells using the bound buttons on your keyboard is great for speedy spells, but it doesn’t really feel like you’re actually casting them.

Luckily, if you feel the same way, there’s a mod that programs your mouse into your wand, allowing you to use the gestures you learn to cast whatever spell you want. It may be a little more complicated but few can deny how fun it is to wave your mouse around your desk like a wand.

Those are all the best Mods for Hogwarts Legacy as well as how you can install them into your own game. While waiting for your Hogwarts Legacy game to finish loading with your new mod, take a look at some of our other handy guides and content to help you be the best Witch or Wizard you can be:

