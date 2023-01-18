Is Hogwarts Legacy open world?

If you’re wondering whether Hogwarts Legacy will be an open-world experience, here’s everything you need to know about the feature in the upcoming wizarding world game.

In an action role-playing game like Hogwarts Legacy — which is filled with nostalgic locations, beasts, and classic characters — an open-world game would allow fans the chance to truly explore the wizarding world like never before.

With so much hype surrounding the release of Hogwarts Legacy, fans everywhere will likely be questioning the type of gameplay featured, with one of them being around the world itself. With trailers that explore different locations, spells, and so much more, will Hogwarts Legacy be an open-world game? Read on for all you need to know.

Will Hogwarts Legacy be an open-world game?

Avalanche Software Hogwarts Legacy shows exploration through recognizable locations, but is it an open-world game?

Yes, Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world experience, allowing players to traverse the wizarding world on their own.

As stated in the game’s FAQ section, Portkey Games stated that “Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world, action role-playing game” therefore highlighting the capability for some extremely interesting exploration, especially when it comes to finding some recognizable Harry Potter locations.

