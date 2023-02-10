Hogwarts Legacy devs respond after breaking Twitch record

Avalanche Software’s Hogwarts Legacy has finally dropped and has broken viewership records on Twitch despite the debate that surrounds it. Now, the devs have thanked fans for making it so successful.

The build-up to Hogwarts Legacy’s release has been pretty controversial and shrouded in debate.

JK Rowling, the author and creator of Harry Potter and the Wizarding World, has been widely accused of making transphobic comments. She has consistently denied being transphobic.

Resultantly, there have been efforts to boycott Hogwarts Legacy, though others argued this would punish the developers.

Regardless, the game has been an undeniable hit, smashing viewership records on Twitch even ahead of its full release. Now, the devs have responded to its immense performance in the video game community.

Portkey Games thank fans as Hogwarts Legacy breaks Twitch records

In a February 9 tweet, the official Hogwarts Legacy account placed on record their appreciation for the game’s runaway success.

“Thanks to YOU #HogwartsLegacy is officially the #1 Single Player game ever on Twitch with 1.28M peak concurrent viewers at launch,” they said.

In follow-up comments, they said they’re “just thrilled” that players are enjoying the game.

Only time will tell whether Hogwarts Legacy’s success can be sustained but, at the time of writing, it shows no signs of slowing down.

There’s bound to be more and more players flocking into the Wizarding World in the days after its release.

For all the Hogwarts Legacy guides you need, check out our selection below:

