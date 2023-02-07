Anti-Hogwarts Legacy site tracking Twitch streamers playing closes down

A site that allowed people to see which streamers have played Hogwarts Legacy live on Twitch suddenly closed down less than a day after the game’s release.

Hogwarts Legacy’s launch has been the subject of a great deal of controversy, due to the game’s association with Harry Potter author J.K Rowling.

She has been accused of transphobic comments – which she denies – with Twitch viewers choosing to boycott the video game entirely after the platform ran ads for it.

Some of those who are avoiding the game then chose to berate streamers who chose to play. One such case was Girlfriend Reviews’ chat where Shelby, one part of the streaming duo, left the room in tears.

A site that allowed users to track which Twitch streamers were playing Hogwarts Legacy on stream gave people a way to find out who was playing the game. However, less than 24 hours after the title’s release, the site has been closed.

Anti-Hogwarts Legacy site suddenly closes

This website was used as a way for boycotters to track which streamers were playing the game on their channel, so they could unfollow them.

On February 7, when trying to visit the site, an image saying that the service has been suspended is all that greets you.

The domain havetheystreamedthatwizardgame.com no longer brings up the old landing page, one that would allow users to immediately know whether or not a particular streamer has played the game on Twitch.

Sam Gibbs, the creator of the site, has yet to say anything following the site being suspended.

As of yet, the reason for the website closing down, and whether or not Gibbs did it by choice, is unknown.