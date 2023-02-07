Hogwarts Legacy breaks Twitch record amid streamer boycott

Hogwarts Legacy has already smashed a Twitch record with the most live viewers for a single-player game ever on the platform, despite a streamer boycott.

Many players have chosen to boycott the game due to its association with Harry Potter author J.K Rowling, who has been accused of transphobic comments – which she denies.

A website has since surfaced, tracking which Twitch streamers have decided to go live playing the video game, so users can unfollow them for doing so.

In the midst of the boycott, however, Hogwarts Legacy is crushing it on the live-streaming platform, edging out Cyberpunk 2077 for the title of ‘most watched’ single-player game.

Hogwarts Legacy hits over 1 million viewers on Twitch

On February 7, the release day for early access, Hogwarts Legacy was being viewed by over 1.2 million people based on live statistics from the directory.

As seen below, that tally is over double Just Chatting – typically one of the site’s biggest – and 12 times more than Fortnite.

Twitch Hogwarts Legacy hit over one million viewers on Twitch.

At the time this screenshot was captured, xQc was the top Hogwarts Legacy streamer online with over 108,000 live viewers. The Canadian had hit out at boycotters earlier in the day for berating another streamer, Girlfriend Reviews, which led to them crying on stream.

In terms of other top channels, IIIoJuan had over 80,000 watching along, LIRIK was streaming with almost 40,000, and NICKMERCS came in fourth with 37,000.

The game has since smashed the record for a single-player game streamed on Twitch. After reaching 1.2 million, it officially overtook Cyberpunk’s record.

Hogwarts Legacy was released on February 7 in early access, building up to its standard edition launch on February 10. If you would like to read our full review, check it out here.