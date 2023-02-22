Hogwarts Legacy beats Valorant, GTA & more in Twitch viewership dominance

Hogwarts Legacy has been a huge hit among players despite its divisive build up but, beyond just playing it, fans are turning to Twitch in their droves to watch top streamers explore the wizarding world.

Despite the controversy surrounding Hogwarts Legacy, it has been wildly popular since it launched on February 10 (or February 7 for those with early access). Millions of fans across the globe are dropping in to the Harry Potter world, including the top streamers on the internet showcasing their gameplay to their fans.

Since early access started, countless hours of Hogwarts Legacy have been streamed, from some of the top creators around, such as Asmongold, Summit1g, Amouranth, and more.

In fact, from February 8 to February 22, Hogwarts Legacy was the third most-watched category on Twitch, beaten out only by regular chart-topper Just Chatting and only just pipped to second by League of Legends. It hit a huge 55,051,622 hours watched in those two weeks, according to SullyGnome.

It beat out some top games by a serious margin to land in third place since it launched, ahead of the likes of Valorant, Grand Theft Auto, Apex Legends, and more.

Even better, Hogwarts Legacy has actually had the highest peak viewership in that time period, with the category maxing out at around 786k viewers, ahead of Just Chatting at 763k and Valorant at 726k.

The game’s actual peak viewership so far has been over 1.2m on February 7 when streams were first enabled and the game started rolling out, making it even more impressive, and proving how much Hogwarts Legacy has overtaken the gaming sphere.