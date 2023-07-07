Melusine in Genshin Impact: Everything we know so far?

Melusine is a mysterious creature from Fontaine that was first showcased in the Genshin Impact version 3.8 livestream. As a result, players are eager to know who she is and what role she plays.

Ever since the version 3.8 livestream for Genshin Impact, HoYoverse has been relentless with their Fontaine reveals. They have provided a look into the city, the characters, the primary antagonist as well as underwater gameplay.

Alongside all these, they also provided a look into Melusine within the game. She is a small pink-colored creature who was shown roaming the streets of Fontaine fearlessly. As expected, this creature caught the attention of every player.

Here is what we know so far about this character.

HoYoverse Melusine will not be a playable unit in Genshin Impact

Who is Melusine in Genshin Impact?

There is very little information available about Melusine in Genshin Impact. However, from the little teaser we got, it seems she is linked in some way to the law and order of Fontaine. The narrator clearly states that Melusine has a strong sense of justice and she tries to maintain it within the nation.

She patrols the city and ensures that she keeps an eye on everyone. If anyone acts suspiciously, Melusine tracks their movements to ensure that they are not committing any crimes that affect Fontaine.

Is Melusine playable in Genshin Impact?

As of now, it is tough to say whether Melusine will be playable or not. However, there are no leaks about the character, and we could find any vision on her either in the trailer.

Therefore, in all probability, Melusine will not be playable in the game. She will probably function similarly to the Aranara from Sumeru.

This completes our guide for Melusine in Genshin Impact. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

