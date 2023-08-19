Genshin Impact players praise Fontaine’s ‘innovative’ gameplay twist

The release of Genshin Impact’s 4.0 update has brought the much-anticipated Fontaine region to players, and one gameplay twist is receiving particular praise: the non-hostile behavior of aquatic creatures.

Unlike other regions in the game, many of Fontaine’s animals and elemental beings are benign, attacking only if provoked. It’s been a welcome change for Genshin Impact players who have long been needlessly attacked while roaming Teyvat.

Players expressed their admiration on Reddit in a thread titled “Fontaine is quite innovative because…” with the original poster bringing to attention, “In all the nations so far most of the animals and elemental beings in the wild are hostile. Not in Fontaine though. Many of those aquatic creatures are so benign and mind their own business. It’s so cute. They attack back only if we attack.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This sentiment was echoed by others in the community. One player noted that “A pet peeve of mine is when creatures act like mindless killing machines, so seeing the wildlife in Fontaine behave like actual animals is pretty refreshing.”

Another shared their experience, writing, “Honestly I had to unlock a chest by defeating some aquatic creatures. Whatever I did the aquatic creatures did not attack until I started attacking. Was actually quite reluctant to take the chest.”

Article continues after ad

The innovative approach to underwater gameplay in Fontaine extends beyond the creatures’ behavior.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The region introduces a new stamina bar for swimming, Recovery Orbs for recharging, and limited underwater combat abilities. Players can also absorb abilities from aquatic creatures for defensive purposes.

Article continues after ad

The community’s reaction to the non-hostile creatures and the overall underwater gameplay has been overwhelmingly positive.

One player commented on the reduced stress levels in underwater combat, stating that “The devs have ensured to reduce the stress levels and levels of annoyance when traversing the water. Hence why there’s also no oxygen meter.”

Article continues after ad

As the fifth region added to Genshin Impact, Fontaine continues to take players on a fresh fantasy journey, with its non-hostile creatures providing a refreshing change of pace.

But as one commenter jokingly noted, players should enjoy this while they can because in the future Natlan update, the region worships Murata, the Pyro Archon and God of War, there could be a significant shift from the gameplay dynamics experienced in Fontaine.