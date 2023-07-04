Sigewinne in Genshin Impact: Leaks & everything we know

Sigewinne is an upcoming Genshin Impact character that could be released in the Fontaine update, so here’s everything we know about her so far.

The recent Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks have revealed a number of exciting details about the game’s characters and upcoming 4.0 update. While many Travelers have their attention fixed on the Lyney and Lynette leaks, there have been a few for some unknown characters.

While information surrounding Sigewinne has been rather scarce, early leaks have given players a glimpse of her Element, weapon type, and one of her abilities. So, without further ado, here’s everything we currently know about this pint-sized character.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal a Sigewinne release date. However, given that Sigewinne appeared in the Fontaine promo trailer above, we can expect that she will make her debut in or after 4.0 update.

As always, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as HoYoverse has revealed more information. Until then, bookmark this page and check back regularly for the latest updates.

Sigewinne Element and weapon in Genshin Impact

According to one reliable Genshin Impact leaker, Sigewinne is a 4-star Hydro character, who uses a Bow to eliminate her foes. Judging from the “Overture Teaser: The Final Feast” video, Sigewinne also appears to be close to Wriothesley – another unreleased Fontaine character. You can read more about Wriothesley via our hub here.

Sigewinne ability leaks in Genshin Impact

HoYoverse Sigwwinne appears to have a Hydro Vision.

While details on Sigewinne’s abilities have yet to be revealed, a leak has demonstrated how one of her abilities works. In the image above, we can see Sigewinne jumping into a whirlpool and dropping a tray of drinks.

Quite whether she’ll use this attack to reposition or deliver AoE Hydro damage, remains to be seen, but for now, that’s all the information we have regarding her kit. More Sigewinne details will likely surface in the weeks to come, so we’ll update this section as soon as further info is announced.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about Sigewinne in Genshin Impact. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

