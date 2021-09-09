How to get The Catch in Genshin Impact: Inazuma and Mondstadt fishing locations

The Catch is one of the best free-to-play polearms in Genshin Impact, but obtaining it can be rather tricky.

The Catch is a great polearm choice for those looking to maximize Baal’s DPS. Not only is this weapon capable of unleashing some great damage, but you won’t need to spend any of your hard-earned Primogems to obtain it. This makes it a particularly strong replacement for those that do not have the game’s 5-star polearm, Engulfing Lightning.

However, unlocking The Catch in Genshin Impact can take a lot of time, especially if you don’t know where to find the materials to make it. If you’re aiming to claim this prized polearm or just wish to see how it compares to other weapons, you’ll want to add The Catch to your weapon collection.

How to unlock fishing in Genshin Impact

In order to get The Catch in Genshin Impact, you’ll first need to unlock the Fishing mini-game. The following requirements must be met before you can begin hauling in your prized catches:

Be at least Adventure Rank 28 .

Serenitea Pot . Unlock the

Complete the “Exploding Population” world quest.

How to get The Catch in Genshin Impact

Once you’ve met all the requirements needed to unlock fishing in Gensnhin Impact, you’ll be able to begin catching fish. While these aquatic creatures can be found across Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma – the catch can only be obtained from the Fishing Association in Inazuma.

The Inazuma Fishing Association allows you to trade fish for a number of items, with the most valuable being The Catch. Due to it being such a prized item, the polearm doesn’t come cheap.

The Catch fish cost

Raimei Angelfish x6 (spawns between 18:00–6:00)

Golden Koi x20(spawns any time)

Rusty Koi x20 (spawns any time)

It’s important to note that each fish also has a specific bait type that is associated with it. Raimei Angelfish can only be caught with False Worm Bait, while Golden and Rusty Koi can only be caught with Fake Fly Bait.

Mondstadt fishing spots

Inazuma fishing spots

Once you have caught all the fish from the above locations, head over to Inazuma City and speak with Kujirai Momiji. It’s here where you’ll be able to trade your fish for The Catch. If you wish to refine the weapon, you’ll need to purchase Ako’s Sake Vessel.

Now that you know how to get The Catch, polearm users like Baal will be dealing plenty of damage in no time. Make sure you check out our other Genshin Impact guides:

