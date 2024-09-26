How to claim 1600 free Primogems in Genshin Impact version 5.0

HoYoverse is rewarding Genshin Impact players with 1,600 free Primogems as part of the anniversary celebration and you can claim them over the course of four days.

Genshin Impact has been quite generous when it comes to rewards ever since version 5.0 launched. They rewarded all players with a free 5-star unit, 10 free pulls, and 1,000 free Primogems, and are adding a new feature where you can claim 400 extra Primogems for completing exploration.

In addition to that, they are rewarding 1,600 free Primogems to everyone from September 28, as part of the anniversary celebration. Irrespective of whether you’re a new player or a veteran, you must collect these as they will add to your funds for upcoming units like Mavuika and Xilonen.

Article continues after ad

Here’s how you can claim the Primogems in Genshin Impact.

How to get 1,600 free Primogems

The steps to claim the 1,600 free Primogems are as follows:

Login to the game. Check your in-game email from the main menu. Claim the free 400 Primogems over a duration of four days. The Primogems will directly reflect on your account once they are claimed.

The rewards will be distributed between September 28, 2024, to October 1, 2024.

HoYoverse Genshin Impact is rewarding players with 1600 free Primogems as part of anniversary celebration.

In addition to the free Primogems, you’ll also receive Firstborn Firesprite, Fragile Resin x2, Sanctifying Elixir x1, and Kaboom Box x1. You’ll have a total of 30 days to claim the rewards before they expire. So make sure to get them before the time runs out.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Finally, you’ll need to be at least Adventure Rank 2 to be eligible for all the rewards.

This is all you need to know about the free rewards as part of the Genshin Impact anniversary celebration. If you are interested in earning more Primogems, check our guides for Genshin Impact codes. You can also check out our guides for Kinich, Raiden Shogun, and Neuvillette to learn more about the game.