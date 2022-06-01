How to get Mora in Genshin Impact: Best way to farm more Mora fast

You’ll need to find out how to get your hands on a bounty of Mora in Genshin Impact while adventuring across the open world, so follow our best tips on farming Mora fast to ensure you’re stocked up.

While journeying through the vibrant world of Teyvat, you’ll naturally come across an array of different items and resources. However, one of the most important virtual currencies in Genshin Impact is Mora.

As the game’s main source of currency, Mora is used to purchase consumables, upgrade Artifacts, enhance weapons, and most importantly — increase the overall level of your characters.

Contents

How to get Mora in Genshin Impact

We’ve broken down the best ways to get Mora to become one of the wealthiest adventurers in all of Teyvat, with a detailed breakdown of each method below:

Treasure Chests

Expeditions

Exchange Anemo Sigils

Kill high-level mobs

Complete challenges in the Spiral Abyss

Adventure Book chapters

Open the Northland Bank chest

If you wish to maximize your party’s combat effectiveness and unleash their true potential, then you’ll need to spend a fair amount of Mora. These upgrades can get particularly costly in the late game, especially if you’re trying to manage multiple upgrades.

1. Always be on the lookout for treasure chests

One of the best ways to get Mora in Genshin is to simply open treasure chests. There are currently four types of chests in Genshin Impact: Common, Exquisite, Precious, and Luxurious.

Each of these loot-filled boxes houses an assortment of goodies and can net you many a pretty penny. In fact, Genshin’s open-world is absolutely brimming with treasure chests, so be sure to open them all as you explore each area.

2. Farm Mora with Expeditions in Genshin Impact

This one is arguably the easiest in terms of effort, but it will take time if you wish to get lots of Mora. If you head over to the Adventurer’s Guild in Mondstadt, you’ll be able to send characters out on Expeditions across Teyvat. Here, your characters can farm various resources in real-time.

To get started, simply pick any non-party character that you don’t currently wish to use, then pick from either the 4h, 8h, 12h, 20h time slot. We suggest picking the 20h option as this will net you a total of 5000 Mora.

The only caveat with this method is it can take a lot of time, but it is Mora you can literally earn while you sleep. It’s not a bad investment when gaining gold for doing nothing.

3. Exchange Anemo Sigils at the Souvenir shop

While you’re stopping off in Mondstadt, be sure to spend your Anemo Sigils at the Souvenir Shop. This gives you a great chance to stock up and is an absolute bargain for those wanting to line their purse strings with a lot of Mora.

Anemo Sigils Mora 1 Anemo Sigils 1600 Mora, 60 in stock. 2 Anemo Sigils 1600 Mora, infinite stock.

To make matters even better, you’ll naturally gain a lot of these Anemo Sigils as you upgrade the Statue of the Seven and open chests in Mondstadt. This method rewards keen treasure hunters and can make you incredibly wealthy in the process.

4. How to get Mora without Resin in Genshin Impact

Hunting the various enemies of Teyvat may not be the most lucrative way to earn Mora, but when you combine it with the other methods outlined above, it soon adds up to a nice sizable sum. It also means that you don’t need any Resin, either, saving you from further time spent farming.

Besides, if you have a team of highly ranked characters, you’ll be able to wipe out the Hilichurl hordes in no time. This method also gives you an excuse to test out your team’s elemental combos.

YouTuber F2P Diluc also indicated different areas within the game that can be farmed daily to increase your Mora by killing high-level mobs:

Southwest of Stormterror’s Lair

Mt. Aozang

Just North of Qingyun Peak

West of the river in Nantianmen

South of Tianqui Valley’s river

Entombed City Outskirts

On the islands in the middle of Sal Terrae

5. Complete challenges in the Spiral Abyss

This method is only available to those who have reached Adventure Rank 20, but it’s one of the most fun ways to earn Mora. After all, who doesn’t want to beat up waves of bad guys and get rewarded in the process?

To progress through the Spiral Abyss, you need to beat a total of three levels on each floor. There are eight floors total and each level grants you a bounty of Mora. Try to always beat the third level of each floor to net yourself a whopping 25000 Mora.

6. Complete Adventure Book chapters

This method of farming Mora in Genshin one can be fairly easy to miss considering it’s tucked away in the in-game menus, but remember to always claim your chapter rewards as and when you complete them. The Adventure Book can be accessed from the Start menu.

Simply head on over to this section to find out what challenges you need to complete in order to progress onto the next chapter. Not only will you be rewarded with Adventure Rank experience and various items, but you’ll also get a decent amount of Mora as well.

7. Open the Northland Bank treasure chest

If the idea of snagging yourself a jaw-dropping 200,000 Mora has you salivating at all the potential upgrades, then you’ll want to head straight to Liyue Harbor (most Southern point of the map) and enter the Northland Bank.

The Northland Bank is located directly above the Liyue Souvenir Shop. Once you’ve entered the bank, simply head up the stairs and open the chest to claim your bountiful prize.

What can you buy with Mora in Genshin Impact?

Now that you know the best ways to get more Mora in Genshin Impact, you’ll need to know what you can buy with Mora in the world.

The main uses of the currency will see you utilize it to Ascend your gear and characters, as well as level and upgrade them.

You can also use Mora within crafting. Everything you can currently craft with Mora is listed below:

Category & Items Items Enhancement Ore Enhancement / Fine / Mystic Gemstones / Fragments / Gemstone Chunks Agnidus Agate / Varunada Lazurite / Vajrada Amethyst / Vayuda Turquoise / Shivada Jade / Prithiva Topaz Guides / Philosophies Freedom / Resistance / Ballad / Prosperity / Dilligence / Gold Potions Heatshield / Desiccant / Frostshield / Windbarrier / Insulation / Dustproof Essential Oil Flaming / Streaming / Frosting / Gushing / Shocking / Unmoving Slime Secretions / Concentrate Masks Stained / Ominous / Sealed Scrolls Sealed / Forbidden Curse Arrowheads Sharp / Weathered Horns Black Bronze / Black Crystal Ley Line Sprouts / Leaves Chaos Core / Circuit Mist Grass / Grass Wick Sacrificial Knife Agent’s / Inspector’s Insignias Sergeant’s / Lieutenant’s / Silver Raven / Golden Raven Nectar Shimmering / Energy Bone Shard Sturdy / Fossilized Decarabian Fragment of Decarabian’s Epic / Debris of Decarabian’s City / Scattered Piece of Decarabian’s Dream Boreal Wolf Broken Fang / Nostalgia Dandelion Gladiator Chains / Shackles / Dream Guyun Relic Lustrous Stone / Relic / Divine Body Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir / Gold Elixir / Primo Elixir Aerosiderite Piece / Bit / Chunk Weapons Prototype Ranchour / Iron Sting / Prototype Archaic / Whiteblind / Snow-Tombed Starsilver / Prototype Starglitter / Crescent Pike / Dragonspine Spear / Prototype Amber / Mappa Mare / Frostbearer / Prototype Crescent / Compound Bow Resonance Stone Anemoculus / Geoculus Miscellaneous Xiao Lantern / Geo Treasure Compass / Wind Catcher /Portable Waypoint / Adepti Seeker’s Stove / Condensed Resin / NRE (Menu 30) / Anemo Treasure Compass / Warming Bottle

Following all the above tips are the best ways to get and farm Mora, and you should have plenty of money to spend in Genshin Impact in no time.

