Genshin Impact: How to get Slime Secretions & what they do

Slime Secretions are a useful resource in Genshin Impact, especially if you’re looking to ascend specific characters or weapons. Here’s exactly how to get the material in the game and what it’s used for.

Genshin Impact is a huge game with a vast open world to explore, a big roster of unique characters, and consistent content updates. All of this means that there’s always something to do in Teyvat whether you’re taking on quests, discovering new regions, or gathering materials to ascend your characters and weapons.

One important material in the game is Slime Secretions, which can be used to ascend a certain number of characters and weapons. If you’re looking to get your hands on the resource but don’t know where to look, we’ve got everything you need to know about how and where to find Slime Secretions right here.

HoYoverse Slime Secretions are a useful ascension material in Genshin Impact.

How to get Slime Secretions in Genshin Impact

Slime Secretions are dropped by Level 40+ Slimes in Genshin Impact. Once you’ve found and defeated these enemies, there’s a chance for them to drop the resource for you to collect. Slimes are common enemies in the game and you can find them throughout Mondstadt and Liyue where they tend to gather near bodies of water.

Slime Secretions can also be crafted using Slime Condensate x3 which is a resource dropped by Slimes of any level so simply defeat some enemies to get your hands on the crafting material.

What are Slime Secretions used for in Genshin Impact?

Slime Secretions are an Enhancement material that can be used to ascend characters and level up their talents in the game. The following characters use the ascension resource:

There are also a handful of weapons that require Slime Secretions to be ascended. A full list of these weapons can be found in the table below:

Weapon Weapon Type Rating Amo’s Bow Bow 5-star Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds Catalyst 5-star Skyward Blade Sword 5-star Skyward Pride Claymore 5-star Staff of Homa Polearm 5-star Alley Hunter Bow 4-star Favonious Lance Polearm 4-star Luxurious Sea-Lord Claymore 4-star Mappa Mare Catalyst 4-star Missive Windspear Polearm 4-star Royal Greatsword Claymore 4-star Sacrficial Bow Bow 4-star Snow-Tombed Starsilver Claymore 4-star Talking Stick Claymore 4-star The Black Sword Sword 4-star The Flute Sword 4-star Harbinger of Dawn Sword 3-star Magic Guide Catalyst 3-star Sharpshooter’s Oath Bow 3-star White Iron Greatsword Claymore 3-star Old Merc’s Pal Claymore 2-star Waster Greatsword Claymore 1-star

That’s everything you need to know about Slime Secretions in Genshin Impact! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

