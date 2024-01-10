GamingGenshin Impact

Genshin Impact: How to get Slime Secretions & what they do

Tyler Constable
An image of Slimes in Genshin Impact who you can get Slime Secretions from.HoYoverse

Slime Secretions are a useful resource in Genshin Impact, especially if you’re looking to ascend specific characters or weapons. Here’s exactly how to get the material in the game and what it’s used for.

Genshin Impact is a huge game with a vast open world to explore, a big roster of unique characters, and consistent content updates. All of this means that there’s always something to do in Teyvat whether you’re taking on quests, discovering new regions, or gathering materials to ascend your characters and weapons.

One important material in the game is Slime Secretions, which can be used to ascend a certain number of characters and weapons. If you’re looking to get your hands on the resource but don’t know where to look, we’ve got everything you need to know about how and where to find Slime Secretions right here.

An image of Slime Secretions in Genshin Impact.HoYoverse
Slime Secretions are a useful ascension material in Genshin Impact.

How to get Slime Secretions in Genshin Impact

Slime Secretions are dropped by Level 40+ Slimes in Genshin Impact. Once you’ve found and defeated these enemies, there’s a chance for them to drop the resource for you to collect. Slimes are common enemies in the game and you can find them throughout Mondstadt and Liyue where they tend to gather near bodies of water.

Slime Secretions can also be crafted using Slime Condensate x3 which is a resource dropped by Slimes of any level so simply defeat some enemies to get your hands on the crafting material.

What are Slime Secretions used for in Genshin Impact?

Slime Secretions are an Enhancement material that can be used to ascend characters and level up their talents in the game. The following characters use the ascension resource:

There are also a handful of weapons that require Slime Secretions to be ascended. A full list of these weapons can be found in the table below:

WeaponWeapon TypeRating
Amo’s BowBow5-star
Lost Prayer to the Sacred WindsCatalyst5-star
Skyward BladeSword5-star
Skyward PrideClaymore5-star
Staff of HomaPolearm5-star
Alley HunterBow4-star
Favonious LancePolearm4-star
Luxurious Sea-LordClaymore4-star
Mappa MareCatalyst4-star
Missive WindspearPolearm4-star
Royal GreatswordClaymore4-star
Sacrficial BowBow4-star
Snow-Tombed StarsilverClaymore4-star
Talking StickClaymore4-star
The Black SwordSword4-star
The FluteSword4-star
Harbinger of DawnSword3-star
Magic GuideCatalyst3-star
Sharpshooter’s OathBow3-star
White Iron GreatswordClaymore3-star
Old Merc’s PalClaymore2-star
Waster GreatswordClaymore1-star

That’s everything you need to know about Slime Secretions in Genshin Impact! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

