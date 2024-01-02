Genshin Impact Crystal Core locations & how to get them

Genshin Impact Crystal Core locations & how to get themHoYoverse
Looking to bag yourself some handy Crystal Cores in Genshin Impact? Well, here’s how to get them and the best locations for this resource.
Used to create Condensed Resin, Crystal Cores are a vital resource in Genshin Impact. On top of that, they can also be used to craft Frostfield Potions, Windbarrier Potions, Hydroculus Resonance Stones, and so much more. So it’s always handy to have a few in your game’s inventory, just in case.
So, to help you grab a few Crystal Cores in Genshin Impact, here’s their location, how to get hold of them, and some of the best places to find those tricky Crystalflies.
Where to find Crystal Cores in Genshin Impact
Crystal Cores are dotted around Teyvat, but there are a few key locations you should focus on if you want to grab some quickly:
- Dawn Winery
- Guyun Stone Forest
- Windrise Statue of Seven
- Mt Tianheng
Dawn Winery
The Dawn Winery is probably the best place to grab some Crystal Cores in Genshin Impact. Just past the mansion, you’ll find a few crops, with the Anemo Crystalflies flying around them. You should be able to grab a fair amount of the resource in this location.
Guyun Stone Forest
While there are not as many Crystal Cores on this island, they’re all pretty close together and are easily teleported to.
You’ll have to be quick, as these ones tend to fly a little too high, but with such an easy arrival, it’s well worth visiting here every so often.
Windrise Statue of Seven
Similarly to the Guyun Stone Forest, there’s a waypoint just by these Crystalflies, and they’re also right by the giant tree beside the water, making them extremely easy to spot.
Sure, you’ll only catch around five, but being able to teleport there with ease makes them a fantastically simple catch.
Mt. Tianheng
The Crystalflies in Mt. Tianheng are a little tricky to get to. You’ll need to look above Liyue Harbor and head into the small opening. Inside you’ll need to defeat some Hillichurls.
Once you’ve done that, there will be five Crystalflies inside. Luckily for you, they’re blocked from escaping, so you don’t need to worry about chasing them or catching them.
How to get Crystal Cores in Genshin Impact
Once you’ve found your Crystal Core, you’ll need to know how to get hold of them. Thankfully, it’s relatively easy to do.
All you need to do is head over to the Crystalfly and interact with them. You may need to catch them first. Then you can simply harvest the item from the animals and the Crystal Cores will be placed in your inventory.
So, there you have it, that’s how to find Crystal Cores in Genshin Impact and how you can get hold of them. While searching for this useful material, take a look at some of our other handy Genshin Impact guides and content:
