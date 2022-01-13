All Genshin Impact Qingxin locations for Shenhe, Ganyu & Xiao Ascension materials

Genshin Impact Qingxin locations can only be found in certain areas of the game’s overworld, and we’ve got all the information on where the best place to farm them for Shenhe, Ganyu, and Xiao’s Ascension materials.

Qingxin locations can be rather tricky to find in Genshin Impact, especially if you don’t even know where to look. This white flower is needed to Ascend Shenhe, Ganyu, and Xiao – which makes Qingxins an essential material for those looking to maximize their damage.

However, like all Genshin Impact Ascension materials, players will need to farm the game’s elusive plant. Fortunately, our Qingxin location guide has you covered. Whether you’re looking to farm the material for the upcoming Ganyu banner and Xiao banner rerun or just wish to maximize Shenhe’s damage, then you’ll need to visit these locations.

Where to find Qingxins in Genshin Impact

Qingxin locations can be found on the rocky mountaintops of Liyue, particularly around Qingyun Peak and Jueyun Karst. Simply teleport to these locations using the Waypoints and glide your way towards the peaks.

While the white coloring of the Qingxin flowers makes them easy to spot, they can be rather annoying to farm. This is especially true since they only grow in mountainous areas, so make sure you use the interactive map below to find all of the locations easily.

All Qingxin locations in Genshin Impact

Every Genshin Impact Qingxin location can be found on the interactive map above. Simply head to each area and interact with the plant to add it to your inventory.

Buying Qingxin flowers in Genshin Impact

If you don’t wish to spend time locating Qingxin flowers in Liyue, then you can always buy some from Herbalist Gui. This NPC is located in Liyue Harbor and works as a pharmacist at Bubu Pharmacy.

Herbalist Gui sells 10 Qingxin for 600 Mora, which can help alleviate the strain of farming these flowers. It’s important to note that Gui’s Qingxin stock will refresh every three days, so be sure to ensure you’ve saved up enough for any return visits.

Qingxin Ascension materials

As we stated earlier, Qingxins are needed to Ascend Ganyu, Shenhe, and Xiao. Each of these 5-star characters needs 168 Qingxin flowers, so if you’re looking to level up all three of these units, then you’ll need to be prepared to do a lot of farming.

So, there you have it – every Qingxin location in Genshin Impact.

