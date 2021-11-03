Genshin Impact Keqing Lantern Rite skin concept wows ahead of 2.4 update

Genshin Impact’s Keqing skin could be launching alongside the Version 2.4 update if recent leaks are to be believed, but one talented fan has demonstrated how it could look with their own skin concept.

Keqing’s upcoming skin has been rumored for a while now, with a recent Genshin Impact leak indicating that it will be available during the 2.4 Lantern Rite event. While miHoYo has yet to officially announce any new cosmetics for the game, that hasn’t stopped the leaks from pouring in.

The developers previously released summer-themed skins for Jean and Barbara, so it was only a matter of time before new Genshin Impact skins were unveiled. While players are currently waiting for the 2.3 update to launch, one talented player has created their own version of the highly-anticipated Keqing skin.

Keqing skin concept in Genshin Impact

Keqing is a 5-star Electro character that dominates the battlefield with lightning-fast flurries from her sword, destroying all those that threaten the peace. Renowned leaker, @Ubatcha1, has stated that both Keqing and Ningguang skins will release as part of Genshin Impact’s 2.4 update, which will see the return of the Lantern Rite.

This special event was previously released in Version 1.3 and saw the appearance of Xiao – a 5-star Anemo Adeptus. However, it seems that this year’s festivities will see the release of Keqing’s first alternate cosmetic. While miHoYo has yet to reveal what this skin looks like, one fan has made the perfect rendition.

@soyventilatte has kept the purple theme of her design, but switched out the ruffled dark blue skirt for some black shorts and a purple suit ensemble. Keqing also appears to have a karaoke mic, which seems to be a homage to Yunjin – an unreleased character who is known to be a prominent Liyue singer.

It’s certainly a striking look and one that has fans excited for Keqing’s official skin release date. If you’re looking to jump aboard the hype train, though, make sure you check out our other Genshin Impact news and updates:

