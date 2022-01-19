Genshin Impact Golden Apple Archipelago: Return, leaks, release date & more

Genshin Impact’s Golden Apple Archipelago is a limited-time region that is home to numerous islands, but when will this tropical location return?

Genshin Impact’s Golden Apple Archipelago is a sun-soaked region that was originally released as part of the game’s 1.6 update. During this time, travelers could visit the area in order to help Klee solve the mysteries in the Midsummer Island Adventure quest.

The Golden Apple Archipelago famously introduced a number of new mechanics and minigames, which players could use to claim free Primogems and rewards. However, one of the biggest reveals was that of the Waverider – the game’s first aquatic vehicle.

If that wasn’t enough, miHoYo also introduced alternate summer-themed skins for Jean and Barbara. While the Golden Apple Archipelago has now closed its borders to Genshin Impact players, that doesn’t mean it won’t return in the future.

Genshin Impact Golden Apple Archipelago return

As of writing, the Golden Apple Archipelago is no longer accessible in the Genshin Impact 2.4 update. However, this doesn’t mean it won’t make a return in the future – after all, miHoYo often brings back limited-time Genshin Impact events for players to enjoy.

The recent rerun of the Windtrace event and the upcoming Lantern Rite are perfect examples of this. Renowned Genshin Impact leaker, Uncle Dumb Dumb, revealed that the Golden Apple Archipelago region will be explorable before the 3.0 update.

This means travelers could finally revisit the area ahead of the Sumeru region update and take part in the festivities once again. Whether miHoYo will expand upon this region remains to be seen, but for now, that’s all the information we have on the Golden Apple Archipelago return.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page and guides below for all the latest updates:

