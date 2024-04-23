How to watch Apple’s Let Loose May event: Dates, streams & more

Apple has announced a new event for May 2024 called “Let Loose”. Here’s how to watch the Apple Event live on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more. We’ve also listed Apple’s May event start times across the globe right here.

Apple’s next event with the tagline “Let Loose” will be live-streamed on Apple’s official website as well as on YouTube. The event will start at 7 a.m. PT on Tuesday 7 May.

While Apple hasn’t revealed which products will be announced at the event, our best guess is the new iPad Air 6 and OLED iPad Pro models, which have been rumored for quite some time. Previously, analyst Mark Gurman pointed out a potential May launch date for the rumored iPads.

Article continues after ad

What time does the Apple May event start?

Apple May event starts at 7 a.m. PT on Tuesday 7 May. Here’s what this means for different US timezones:

8 a.m. MT

9 a.m. CT

10 a.m. ET

For other countries, 7 a.m. PT Tuesday 7 May translates into:

Article continues after ad

U.K. (London): 3 p.m. BST

Europe (Brussels): 4 p.m. CEST

Canada (Ottawa): 10 a.m. EDT

Singapore and China (Singapore): 10 p.m. SGT

Australia (Canberra): 12 a.m. AEST (May 8)

Where to watch the Apple event live

There are several ways to watch the Apple May event live, whether you’re using an iPhone, Android, Apple TV, or Mac. You can watch it on Apple’s YouTube channel, which we have embedded above. You can also watch it on Apple’s website as the event time draws near.

There’s still time before the event starts, but you can visit the Apple events page to get all the information you need, including the option to add it to your calendar.

Article continues after ad

How to watch the Apple May event on iPhone or iPad

To watch the Apple event on iPhone or iPad, go to the official Apple website or the podcast app. Alternatively, you can watch it on YouTube by following the steps below.

Open the YouTube app. Search for “Apple Let Loose event”. If available, you’ll see the live stream in the search results. Tap to start watching.

How to watch the Apple May event on Mac

To watch the Apple May event on Mac, head to Apple’s official website. Or follow these steps to watch it on YouTube.