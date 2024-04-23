Tech

How to watch Apple’s Let Loose May event: Dates, streams & more

Anurag Singh
Apple May Event logoApple

Apple has announced a new event for May 2024 called “Let Loose”. Here’s how to watch the Apple Event live on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more. We’ve also listed Apple’s May event start times across the globe right here.

Apple’s next event with the tagline “Let Loose” will be live-streamed on Apple’s official website as well as on YouTube. The event will start at 7 a.m. PT on Tuesday 7 May.

While Apple hasn’t revealed which products will be announced at the event, our best guess is the new iPad Air 6 and OLED iPad Pro models, which have been rumored for quite some time. Previously, analyst Mark Gurman pointed out a potential May launch date for the rumored iPads.

What time does the Apple May event start?

Apple May event starts at 7 a.m. PT on Tuesday 7 May. Here’s what this means for different US timezones:

  • 8 a.m. MT
  • 9 a.m. CT
  • 10 a.m. ET

For other countries, 7 a.m. PT Tuesday 7 May translates into:

  • U.K. (London): 3 p.m. BST
  • Europe (Brussels): 4 p.m. CEST
  • Canada (Ottawa): 10 a.m. EDT
  • Singapore and China (Singapore): 10 p.m. SGT
  • Australia (Canberra): 12 a.m. AEST (May 8)

Where to watch the Apple event live

There are several ways to watch the Apple May event live, whether you’re using an iPhone, Android, Apple TV, or Mac. You can watch it on Apple’s YouTube channel, which we have embedded above. You can also watch it on Apple’s website as the event time draws near.

There’s still time before the event starts, but you can visit the Apple events page to get all the information you need, including the option to add it to your calendar.

How to watch the Apple May event on iPhone or iPad

To watch the Apple event on iPhone or iPad, go to the official Apple website or the podcast app. Alternatively, you can watch it on YouTube by following the steps below.

  1. Open the YouTube app.
  2. Search for “Apple Let Loose event”.
  3. If available, you’ll see the live stream in the search results. Tap to start watching.

How to watch the Apple May event on Mac

To watch the Apple May event on Mac, head to Apple’s official website. Or follow these steps to watch it on YouTube.

  1. Navigate to YouTube on the web.
  2. Search for “Apple Let Loose event”.
  3. If available, you’ll see the live stream in the search results. Click it to start watching.

Related Topics

apple

About The Author

Anurag Singh

Anurag is a Tech writer at Dexerto. He is an expert in laptops, smartphones, and wearables. Anurag has previously covered major brands like Apple, Samsung, and Microsoft. He's previously written for publications like Android Police, Neowin, MakeTechEasier, Gizmochina, and more. Get in touch at Anurag.singh@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Image showing iPhone 15 Pro from the side
Tech
South Korean military poised to ban iPhones over “security” concerns
Anurag Singh
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro Max
Tech
iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which flagship could be better?
Anurag Singh
Apple FineWoven case on an iPhone 15
Tech
Apple reportedly discontinues FineWoven iPhone cases after durability concerns
Anurag Singh
Aple HomePod
Tech
Apple HomePod discontinued as focus shifts to new product
Jitendra Soni

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.