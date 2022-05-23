Genshin Impact Diluc & Fischl skins: Reveal, release date, more

Leaks for Genshin Impact’s 2.8 update have given Travelers an early glimpse of the upcoming Diluc and Fischl skins ahead of their official release. Here’s everything we know about these new cosmetics.

According to the recent Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks, Diluc and Fischl will be the next characters to receive skins in the upcoming update. This news comes after data miners uncovered details about their cosmetics from the 2.8 beta.

While HoYoverse has yet to reveal any official information, Travelers have already uncovered how these new skins could look. This news is obviously incredibly exciting for fans of Diluc and Fischl, especially given how both characters have yet to receive any cosmetics.

Advertisement

So, if you wish to know more about the game’s leaked skins, their release date, how to unlock them, and what they look like, then our handy hub has you covered.

Contents

Diluc and Fischl skin release date

Current Genshin Impact leaks have revealed that the Diluc and Fischl skins will release as part of Genshin Impact’s 2.8 update. This means Travelers will be able to unlock them when the update goes live on July 13th, 2022.

The news comes after the developers announced that the 2.7 update will launch on May 31st, 2022. Those looking to add both skins to their cosmetic collection will have a little while before they can obtain them.

Advertisement

Diluc and Fischl skin reveal

While HoYoverse has yet to showcase the Diluc and Fischl skins, that hasn’t stopped Genshin leakers from uncovering major details. First up are the skins’ names, which were uncovered Ubatcha1.

Read More: Best Heizou Genshin Impact build

The Diluc skin is known as the “Red Dead of Night” and the Fischl’s skin is named “Ein Immernachtstraum”, which is said to be the German title of Shakespeare’s comedy – A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Despite sketches of both skins appearing across social media platforms, it’s important to note that no official artwork for these cosmetics has been released. This means we’ll have to wait until further information is revealed.

Advertisement

How to unlock Diluc and Fischl skins?

The developers have yet to reveal how you can get Diluc and Fischl’s skins, but they will likely follow a similar pattern to the game’s previous cosmetic releases. During past events, five-star skins were available for purchase in the in-game Shop for a limited-time discount.

Read More: Everything we know about Yelan in Genshin Impact

These limited-time launch sales enable players to purchase five-star skins for 1,350 Genesis Crystals, while the non-sale price costs 1,680 Genesis Crystals. While HoYoverse could adjust this with the release of Diluc’s skin, we expect it will be purchasable at a similar price.

Meanwhile, Fischl’s skin will likely be free to claim by completing requirements in the “A Summer Sea Sojourn” event. Specific details on the event’s activities remain scarce, but leaks indicate that Travelers can obtain a free Fischl by redeeming 2000 event currency.

Advertisement

So, there you have it, everything we know about the upcoming Genshin Impact Diluc and Fischl skins. We’ll be updating this piece as soon as we hear any more information, so make sure you check back regularly.

In the meantime, check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

Best Genshin Impact characters: Ranked tier list | How to get Mora | How to get free characters | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to buy apples | Genshin Impact cross-save: How to link accounts | All Cryo characters | All Electro characters | All Geo characters | All Pyro characters | Is Genshin Impact on Steam? | Is there a Genshin Impact anime show? | Genshin Impact daily login rewards