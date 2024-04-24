Apple May 7 Let Loose event: OLED iPad, Apple Pencil & every expected announcement

Apple has a new event coming up on May 7 with the tagline “Let Loose.” If you’re curious about what the company will announce, we’ve rounded up all the products we expect to see, including new iPads, a new Apple Pencil & more.

A new Apple Event is on the horizon, and it’s not one of Apple’s regular annual events. Many announcements were supposed to be present at a spring event in March, which was delayed. While Apple hasn’t confirmed what will be announced during the May Let Loose event, all leaks and rumors point to new iPads.

Apple didn’t announce any new iPads in 2023. The current iPad Air and iPad Pro models were launched in 2022, so it won’t be surprising if Apple launches new iPads at the Let Loose event. Alongside the tablets, we expect to see a new Apple Pencil and other accessories.

The upcoming event will start at 7 a.m. PT on Tuesday 7 May. If you’re wondering where or how to watch it, check out our guide which breaks down exactly where and when you can watch it, anywhere in the world.

Everything Apple might announce at May 7 Let Loose event

Below we’ve listed everything rumored to be announced at the upcoming Apple event and a brief description of their specifications. If you want to learn more about the products, we’ve rounded up the details into dedicated sections on this page.

OLED iPad Pro : The new iPad Pro models are rumored to bring an OLED display alongside an M3 chip, landscape cameras, and MagSafe charging.

: The new iPad Pro models are rumored to bring an OLED display alongside an M3 chip, landscape cameras, and MagSafe charging. iPad Air 6 : Apple might launch the iPad Air 6 in 11-inch and 13-inch size options with the older M2 chip. The larger 13-inch model could get a mini-LED display like the current iPad Pro.

: Apple might launch the iPad Air 6 in 11-inch and 13-inch size options with the older M2 chip. The larger 13-inch model could get a mini-LED display like the current iPad Pro. Apple Pencil 3 : It could bring a new ‘squeeze’ gesture. Other features are not known.

: It could bring a new ‘squeeze’ gesture. Other features are not known. Magic Keyboard: The new Magic Keyboard is rumored to sport an aluminum material and offer a USB-C port separate from the one on the iPads themselves.

OLED iPad Pro

OLED iPad Pro, which will be the 7th generation of Apple’s iPad Pro lineup, will launch in two sizes— 11-inch and 13-inch. It’s pretty obvious at this point that both models will get OLED displays. The current iPad Pro models get LCD and mini-LED panels.



Compared to LCD and mini-LED, OLED panels are lighter, thinner, more efficient, and offer better viewing angles. OLED also has significantly superior black levels. If you use an iPhone X or newer, you know what OLED is capable of.

A new M3 chip will be driving the OLED panels. The new chip already powers the MacBook Pro and Air and comes with improved performance in CPU and GPU tasks, alongside better energy efficiency. The upcoming 11-inch iPad Pro will measure 249.7 mm x 177.5 mm x 5.1 mm, while the new 13-inch iPad Pro could measure 281.5 mm x 215.5 mm x 5.0 mm.

By comparison, the current 13-inch iPad Pro measures 280.6 mm x 214.9 mm x 6.4 mm, and the 11-inch iPad Pro measures 247.6 mm x 178.5 mm x 5.9 mm. The upcoming iPad Pro lineup may also feature up to 4TB of onboard storage, a landscape selfie camera, and MagSafe charging.

iPad Air 6

The iPad Air 6 might come in a new 13-inch size option in addition to the 11-inch version normally available. The larger iPad Air may also get a mini-LED display like the current 13-inch iPad Pro, according to Ross Young, CEO of research firm Display Supply Chain Consultants. The 11-inch version might stick to an LCD panel.



Since the current iPad Air is powered by the M1 chip, expect the iPad Air 6 to get the M2 chip. We noted in our comparison that the M2 CPU is 18% faster than the M1, the GPU is 35% faster, and the neural engine is 40% faster.

According to a report from 91Mobiles, Apple’s upcoming 13-inch iPad Air model is set to feature a slightly altered design. While retaining the overall look and feel of the fourth- and fifth-generation iPad Air models, it will be adjusted to accommodate the larger display size. Speculators claim that Apple might outfit the new iPad Air with an updated Wi-Fi 6 (or 6E) and Bluetooth 5.3 module.

Apple Pencil 3

A new Apple Pencil is all but confirmed to launch at the May 7 event. Apple CEO Tim Cook posted the artwork for the event on X with the caption “Pencil us in for May 7th!” He also added a pencil emoji, making it pretty clear we’ll see a new stylus.

One cool new feature we’re looking forward to is Find My support. 9to5Mac found references to this in a beta version of iPadOS. If this comes out, you’ll be able to use the Find My app to track down your new Apple Pencil. Another interesting feature could be a “squeeze” gesture. This could be used to quickly add shapes, signatures, stickers, or a text box.

Majin Bu claims the upcoming Apple pencil will also have the ability to change its tip, with alternatives better suited for specific tasks.

New Magic Keyboard

Apple might pair the new iPads with a revamped Magic Keyboard, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. This new keyboard is rumored to have an aluminum body around the keys and a bigger trackpad. Unconfirmed rumors suggest it may have its own USB-C port, separate to the one on the iPads themselves.