Genshin Impact Determination Trial: How to beat, best party & rewards

The Genshin Impact Misty Dungeon rerun event has brought players right back into epic battles, and even better rewards. So, to help you finish off the final stage, here’s how to beat the Determination Trial in Genshin Impact and everything you need to know.

Genshin Impact is no stranger to a great event, but few can be as tricky as the Misty Dungeon rerun event, even if you have already participated in the past. However, while it can be a little tough, the rewards make that struggle more than worth it.

So, to help you defeat all those enemies, here’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact Determination Trial from the ideal party, all those rewards, and how to beat it.

Contents:

How to beat Determination Trial in Genshin Impact

As it’s the final stage of the Misty Dungeon rerun event in Genshin Impact, it likely comes as no surprise that this will be a tough battle.

So, to help beat the trial, you’ll want to select the best party, and ensure you’ve mastered their playstyles over time.

Other than simply going all out, there’s not really any particular tactic to help beat the trial. We just recommend working on destroying the smaller enemies before and then focusing on the main boss, or you’ll quickly get overwhelmed.

Best party for Genshin Impact Determination Trial

There are three ideal parties for the Genshin Impact Determination Trials, each providing an ideal power and healing to take down the enemy:

An alternative team could include these characters:

Neuvillette

Furina

Fischl

Baizhu

Or, if you don’t have those characters, try these out:

Ayato

Kazuha

Shinobu

Nahida

Determination Trial rewards

There are two sets of rewards you can grab from the Determination Trial in Genshin Impact, depending on what quests you complete:

Quest Reward Complete the Determination Trial 40 Primogem, 20,000 Mora, 3 Hero’s Wit Defeat a total of 15 opponents 20 Primogem Image Primogem, 20,000 Mora Image Mora, 6 Mystic Enhancement Ore Image Mystic Enhancement Ore

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact Determination Trial. While preparing your ideal party, take a look at some of our other handy Genshin Impact guides and content:

