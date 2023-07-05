Clorinde in Genshin Impact: Leaks, element, and everything we know

Clorinde is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact, and here’s a rundown of everything we know so far about the unreleased unit.

The Overture Teaser: The Final Feast trailer revealed a plethora of characters that will be released alongside Fontaine in this game. The exact timeline is unknown, but it’s more or less confirmed that each and every character showcased will be playable.

Amongst those, Clorinde is one character whom fans have taken a massive liking to so far. She has received the most attention alongside Arlecchino, Furina, and Navia.

Article continues after ad

Therefore, the following few sections provide a list of everything that we know so far about Clorinde in this game.

Contents

Clorinde element in Genshin Impact

Clorinde will be an Electro unit in Genshin Impact, similar to the likes of Raiden Shogun and Yae Miko. However, her weapon of choice is unknown at the time of writing. We’ll make sure to update this section once we have further information.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Clorinde does not have a release date yet in Genshin Impact. In fact, the initial leaks for the banners do not seem to provide any information either. Therefore, she might be one of those characters who gets released much later in Fontaine’s lifespan.

Article continues after ad

However, this is just speculation as HoYoverse will ultimately decide when this character is going to release. We will update this tab once we have further information regarding her release date.

Clorinde voice actor in Genshin Impact

The voice actors for Clorinde in Genshin Impact are provided below:

English VA : Crystal Lee

: Crystal Lee Japanese VA: Yui Ishikawa

This is all that we know about Clorinde from Genshin Impact. We will update this article once we obtain concrete information. In the meantime, please look into some of our other Genshin Impact guides at Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

All Electro characters in Genshin Impact | All Cryo characters in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact