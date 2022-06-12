Sci-fi horror game Scorn release date confirmed at Xbox & Bethesda Showcase

Scorn, the long-awaited debut from Ebb Software, finally has a release date following Microsoft’s Xbox & Bethesda showcase.

Scorn, Ebb Software’s Geiger-inspired horror game, will finally launch on October 21, 2022.

The news comes following a new gameplay trailer at the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase. The title will launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one across Xbox consoles and PC.

Scorn release date confirmed for 2022

Check out the new trailer below:

The game’s Steam listing describes it as “an atmospheric first-person horror adventure game set in a nightmarish universe of odd forms and somber tapestry.”

“It is designed around the idea of “being thrown into the world”. Isolated and lost inside this dream-like world, you will explore different interconnected regions in a non-linear fashion. The unsettling environment is a character itself.”

Originally revealed in 2014, Scorn was showcased at a third-party event prior to the launch of the Xbox Series S|X launch, and today’s gameplay trailer showcased a fair amount of gross-looking combat.

The launch date had leaked prior to the Xbox announcement through the SteamDB listing being updated.