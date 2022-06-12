Redfall gameplay debut showcases characters, abilities, and lots of vampires

Arkane Studios’ Redfall made its official debut at the Xbox and Bethesda Games showcase and fans were treated with a little taste of special characters and more than a few vampires.

Redfall was announced back in 2021 via a CGI trailer at E3 but there haven’t been many updates since that time.

However a new up-close look reveals the first substantial details about the game, its main characters, and how the world fell into the sick and gnarled state we first saw it in.

Redfall gameplay revealed at Xbox and Bethesda showcase

Players will take control of four total characters throughout their fight against the vamps and cultists that plague the titular Massachusetts town.

Individuals can go in alone, but up to three other players can join up and increase the chances of survival.

The leader of the pack is Layla Ellison, a telekinetic powderkeg who packs more punch than their little size might first indicate.

Layla is joined by the sniper Jacob Broyer, the tech genius Remi De La Rosa, and cryptozoologist Devinder Crousley.

Each of the four squad members brings a new skill to the battlefield, making it easy to cut out unique playstyles for each talent.

Together, this ragtag group has to force their way into the land of the mystical as they attempt to survive (and maybe even escape) the nightmare that has taken hold around them.

As the story progresses it becomes more clear that the answer isn’t going to be as simple as just kicking down doors though, and each person has a unique role to play in piecing together the puzzle.

There’s still no official release date set, but we know that Redfall will be hitting shelves sometime in 2023.