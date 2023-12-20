Starfield Shattered Space: Everything we know about the expansion so far

The first story expansion Bethesda has planned for Starfield is called Shattered Space; here’s everything we know about it, so far.

Before Starfield’s market debut, Bethesda Game Studios confirmed plans to release a paid story expansion – Shattered Space. Access to the DLC upon release came bundled with the RPG’s Premium Edition, Premium Edition Upgrade (digital and physical), and Constellation Edition.

At the time of writing, details about the eagerly anticipated expansion remain scant at best. Bethesda has yet to officially confirm how much the content will cost à la carte, for example.

Article continues after ad

Here’s what we know about Starfield’s first major expansion.

Article continues after ad

No, Bethesda has not confirmed when the expansion will launch as of yet. Players can expect it to arrive on an unspecified date in 2024, however.

This release window comes courtesy of the studio’s “end of the year update,” which notes that developers are “hard at work on the [DLC’s] development.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Bethesda Softworks Shattered Space is included in the Premium Edition

Shattered Space DLC details

As mentioned above, the development crew is keeping concrete information close to the vest for now. But the year-end update did confirm that Shattered Space will include new narrative-centric content, previously unseen locations, new gear, and more.

Article continues after ad

Additional details will surface sometime in the new year, though specifics on that front also remain under wraps.

Article continues after ad

Fans have already formulated a few theories about what the expansion’s story may entail. For instance, many hope the mysterious Va’ruun government will be further explored. Others have far grander ideas, thinking Shattered Space could go back in time and expand on what happened to Earth.

That’s everything we know about Starfield Shattered Space, so far. For more on Bethesda’s space-faring epic, be sure to check out the Starfield hub.