Forza Horizon 5 set to add Hot Wheels DLC

It appears that Forza Horizon 5 is looking to the Hot Wheels brand for the game’s first piece of significant DLC, following in the footsteps of previous Forza Horizon expansions.

We’re a few months into the release of Forza Horizon 5 and only did we think it was one of the best games of 2021, but it’s still set to be well-supported. Playground Games really seem to have perfected the Forza Horizon formula with the fifth entry and the game has given players tons of cool activities to do.

With Forza Motosport 8 reportedly some distance off yet, there is plenty of mileage left on the Forza Horizon 5 meter. So, after some apparent teasing, it seems that the game is now gearing up to drop its first proper chunk of DLC — a revisiting of the Hot Wheels franchise.

Hot Wheels DLC coming to Forza Horizon 5

This isn’t actually uncharted territory for the driving series as Forza Horizon 4 also allowed players to purchase custom Hot Wheels cars. The brand has been around since the 1960s and people still can’t get enough of collecting and crashing these small cars.

Its presence in Forza Horizon 5 though is based on a potentially accidental Steam leak in which the game’s page appeared to reveal the DLC ahead of the Microsoft and Bethesda Showcase.

As reported by reputable video game leaker Wario64, Steam changed one of Forza Horizon 5’s game banners to indicate that ‘Expansion 1’ was on the way, clearly showing the Hot Wheels logo in the process.

First Forza Horizon 5 expansion is another Hot Wheels theme, according to an updated banner on Steam https://t.co/9IZFVZ4clq pic.twitter.com/hBcBPNdADB — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 9, 2022

If you click on Wario64’s link that takes you to the game’s Steam page advertising the ‘Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle,’ the banner showing Hot Wheels is no longer there, which suggests it was put up a bit early ahead of Sumer Game Fest 2022.

With Forza being one of Microsoft’s main exclusive franchises, we expect the full Hot Wheels DLC announcement during the upcoming press conference.