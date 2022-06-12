Starfield gameplay reveals character creation, ship combat & over 1000 planets to explore

Since it was first teased in 2018, fans of Bethesda games have eagerly awaited a glimpse of Starfield gameplay. Luckily, the Xbox Games Show 2022 treated player to an extended gameplay preview after a nearly four-year wait.

Legendary game creators behind the Fallout and Skyrim series are taking their ground-breaking RPGs to space with Starfield. The new IP was teased in 2018, and Bethesda finally gave players an extended look at gameplay during the Xbox Games Show 2022.

Head of Bethesda Todd Howard introduced the game as the studio’s “most ambitious game to date.” He also claimed that players can “be who they want and go where they want” but this time, in space.

The first look at gameplay featured gunplay, story elements, character creation, and a few of the nasty space creatures you’ll find during your adventure.