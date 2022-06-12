Hollow Knight: Silksong will launch on Xbox Game Pass

Hollow Knight: Silksong will be an Xbox Game Pass day one release as revealed during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022.

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 kicked off with a bang, showcasing some long-awaited games.

During the opening sequence, fans were finally treated to gameplay footage of Hollow Knight: Silksong, the highly-anticipated sequel to Team Cherry’s Hollow Knight.

Additionally, fans of the Souls-like Metroidvania got some awesome news: It’ll be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Hollow Knight: Silksong gets new gameplay

Many were certainly hoping that Silksong would appear at Summer Game Fest 2022 but were unsure of where exactly it would show up.

Thankfully viewers were treated to over a minute of brand new gameplay showing the main hero, Hornet, traversing environments and fighting bosses.

This new gameplay trailer gave fans a better look at some of Hornet’s abilities, including multiple projectile weapons, her air dash attack, and the ability to latch onto hooks to travel.

While we don’t know an exact release date for Silksong, we do know that the game will launch on Xbox Game Pass for console and PC.

Perhaps with a little more time, Team Cherry will finally give fans a launch window for Hollow Knight: Silksong, but fans will just have to remain patient for the time being.