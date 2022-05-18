New Silent Hill: Everything we know from Leaked pics, rumors, Hideo Kojima, more

Leaks and reports all seem to suggest that a new Silent Hill game could finally be on the way. 10 years after the last entry, we’ve put together all the information we know about a possible new Silent Hill game.

Silent Hill helped to shape the horror genre and introduce gamers to a whole new world of fear and trepidation. Between its ability to convey the most unsettling mood and an abundance of twisted and terrifying enemies, the early games hooked players from the get-go.

As the name of the later entries changed, so did its approach toward gameplay. Silent Hill: Homecoming and Silent Hill: Downpour did their best to change up the formula, but in doing so alienated long-time fans of the game. As a result, we haven’t had a new Silent Hill title in a decade.

The failed P.T / Silent Hills project looked like it would be the final straw, but according to new reports and evidence, we may be getting a new Silent Hill game after all.

Silent Hill leaks & rumors

The ball really got rolling for a potential new Silent Hill game on May 13, 2022, when a trusted game leaker called Dusk Golem revealed a ton of information, through Tweets, that they about a potential new Silent Hill project.

“There’s a lot I’m not sharing for now. This is from a relatively new source for me, but I have been given more than enough proof to believe them. I also will mention the names “Anita & Maya”, “SMS Messages”, & this is not the only SH game in dev. The shots are a bit dated, from 2020, so maybe this project looks a bit different now. But [this is] what I’m choosing to share. I know many will doubt this, but I have a lot of private proof to show this is real, & as always, I continue to wait on the Silent Hill game reveal.”

Along with these two Tweets, Dusk Golem also included four images that were not visible because they had been removed in response to a copyright claim. If this wasn’t enough, the leaker was officially a DMCA by Konami over the pictures.

This would suggest that these leaked screenshots were indeed Konami’s and Dusk Golem confirmed to another user: “I promise you, every Silent Hill leak I’ve said is 100% true has been.”

(1/2) Silent Hill leak. There's a lot I'm not sharing for now. This is from a relatively new source for me, but I have been given more than enough proof to believe them. I also will mention the names "Anita & Maya", "SMS Messages", & this is not the only SH game in dev. The shots pic.twitter.com/t5MWzNxfFS — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) May 13, 2022

Things get even more interesting as the original pictures still exist online, particularly in a forum where not only were the pictures shown off, but Dusk Golem also revealed more information about the ongoing development of a Silent Hill game.

Is Hideo Kojima involved with Silent Hill?

The existence of the project reached a new level on May 17, 2022, when Brazilian actress Fadile Waked posted to her Instagram story commenting on rumors of her involvement in the Silent Hill project: “Wowww. I keep getting messages and my pics leaked everywhere! I am curious now to check the new Silent Hill.”

The pictures she’s alluding to, courtesy of Fcreews, include one of her standing next to a person resembling the figure of Hideo Kojima.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙁𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙬𝙨 | 𝙎𝙞𝙘𝙠 𝙤𝙛 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩 (@fcreews)

It’s no secret that Hideo Kojima was attached to the Silent Hills project and was disappointed when the project fell through amid an alleged, ongoing dispute with Konami.

Information of this nature would likely be quite secretive and secure, so it remains to be seen how true some of this is. We will of course update this once we learn more.

Whilst the future of Silent Hill isn’t concrete, we do not a lot about plenty of other upcoming video games:

