Rick & Morty creator’s High on Life features talking weapons and violent teddy bears

Squanch Games, a studio founded by Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, revealed their over-the-top-title – High on Life – during the Xbox Games Show 2022.

The creators of Trover Saves the Universe have just revealed their next big release, High on Life. In a space adventure set in a universe where humans are harvested and sold as drugs, it’s up to the player to put an end to these human practices.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Squanch Games experience without an assortment of ridiculous mechanics. The reveal trailer featured the player wielding an arsenal of talking weapons called Gatlians including various guns and a knife named Knifey.

Justin Roiland reveals High on Life for Xbox and PC

But being able to communicate with your sidearms isn’t the height of hilarity in High on Life. The trailer also highlighted a variety of grotesque aliens and an office full of violent teddy bears.

High on Life will launch exclusively on Xbox and PC in October 2022. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on launch.

Not only do the weapons have their own personalities, but they also have different functions. One gun that appeared during the trailer “made” children that chase down and attack enemies, while another created platforms wherever it was fired.

There’s no doubt that this wild space opera will be imbued with the familiar charm and chaos Justin Roiland brings to all of his projects.