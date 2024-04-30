Xbox Games Showcase 2024: Date, time, mystery Direct and what to expect

The 2024 Xbox Games Showcase goes live in June and will immediately be followed by an unspecified Direct broadcast. Here’s everything we know, so far.

Xbox’s President of Gaming Content and Studios, Matt Booty, announced a summer showcase earlier this year in February.

The executive shared the news on the Official Xbox Podcast, promising players they’ll get a closer look at upcoming releases like Avowed.

Now the eagerly-anticipated showcase has a firm broadcast date and time. Xbox has also teased that a mystery Direct stream will follow the show. Here’s what’s known, thus far.

In an Xbox Wire post, Microsoft confirmed that this year’s Games Showcase will go live on Sunday, June 9 at 10:00 AM PST/1:00 PM ET/6:00 PM BST.

How long the show will last is not yet known, but those interested in watching live will be able to do so through Xbox’s YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels.

Mystery Direct stream

After the Games Showcase ends, viewers will want to stick around to catch a Direct. This will serve as a double-feature broadcast much like the Games Showcase and Starfield Direct in June 2023.

However, Xbox remains silent on which game will occupy this year’s Direct time slot. Viewers can expect the stream to revolve around “a special deep-dive into the next installment of a beloved franchise.”

The iconography and blacked-out words seen in the imagery above could hint that the next Call of Duty will take center stage. This is nothing more than speculation for now, though.

Rumors and what to expect from Xbox Games Showcase 2024

Reporting from The Verge in early April prematurely revealed that the Showcase would fall on June 9. According to the report, a new Gears of War game will be announced during the broadcast, along with release dates for Avowed, Call of Duty 2024, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

Apart from the June 9th date and Matt Booty’s previous Avowed tease, none of the above details have been officially confirmed by Xbox.

Yet, it’s worth noting that Xbox Wire’s blog post says this showcase will be the first to feature games from across the first-party portfolio including Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda, and Xbox Game Studios. Third-party experience will enjoy some of the spotlight as well come June 9.