Xbox Game Pass users will unlock all League and Valorant characters instantly

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get a huge perk for Riot’s lineup of games, including League of Legends and Valorant.

League of Legends and Valorant fans, Microsoft had some big news for you at its Xbox and Bethesda Showcase.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get access to every League of Legends Champion and every Valorant Agent by being a subscriber to the monthly subscription service, starting this Winter.

Xbox adds huge Riot Games perk for League of Legends & Valorant players

You can check out the announcement tweet below:

Game Pass 🤝 Riot Games We're leveling up all Game Pass members’ experience with some legendary PC & mobile games | #XboxBethesda @LeagueofLegends & @WildRift – All Champions ✅@PlayVALORANT – All Agents ✅@TFT – Select Little Legends ✅@PlayRuneterra – Foundations Set ✅ pic.twitter.com/vodVBoxuGg — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) June 12, 2022

Even if you’re not playing either of those games, though, there’s plenty more to enjoy. League of Legends: Wild Rift, the mobile version of the popular MOBA, will also unlock all of its Champions for Xbox Game Pass, while Riot’s card game Legends of Runeterra will unlock plenty of cards to play with.

Advertisement

Teamfight Tactics fans can also expect additional unlockables in Riot’s auto-battler, too. While Riot and Microsoft didn’t give a date for the partnership to kick off, we can only assume it’ll be handled within the Xbox Game Pass membership’s existing perks setup which offers redeemable bonuses for in-game currency and content in selected titles.

Sadly, FPS fans, that means there’s still no news on Valorant coming to console.