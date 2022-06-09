Summer Game Fest MW2 gameplay reveals new weapons, equipment & features

The Summer Game Fest 2022 got off to a hot start after revealing more Modern Warfare 2 gameplay footage starring iconic Call of Duty character, John ‘Soap’ MacTavish & Ghost, from the campaign.

Infinity Ward are preparing to launch one of its most ambitious titles in MW2, that will bring a brand-new game engine to the fold while also taking legendary characters from across the series into one place.

The studio showed off how Modern Warfare 2 wants to redefine underwater play to add another layer of tactics to the popular first-person shooter with the Dark Water Campaign Mission.

By mounting weapons, picking up utility like molotovs from the ground, and working with Black Ops such as Ghost, players will travel to global hotspots to experience next-gen action.

All new water tech will lend itself to giving gameplay a dynamic feel by physically affecting how players move across a mission.

More details of Modern Warfare 2 will be released closer to launch, so stay tuned as we cover all the new Call of Duty reveals to date.

This story is developing…