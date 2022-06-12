Diablo 4 Necromancer & release window revealed with console gameplay at Xbox Showcase

Diablo 4 has left the safety of the shadows to showcase console gameplay and its new Necromancer class, as well as a release window.

Diablo Immortal may have drawn ire from gamers for its microtransaction controversy, but Diablo 4 is back in the limelight after a new trailer was showcased at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase event.

Following a cinematic trailer showing off the return of the Necromancer class, taking the game’s classes to five at launch, Blizzard developers shared updates on the new shared world gameplay updates and more.

Diablo 4 Necromancer trailer and gameplay deep dive

Check out the creepy Necromancer trailer below:

As far as gameplay details go, players can expect dedicated PvP and an endgame that is “rich with things to do” once players complete the story campaign.

The game will launch with almost 150 dungeons, suggesting there will be plenty of things to do to keep the blood, and the loot, flowing. The developer commentary also pointed out that there will be new world events and larger bosses to challenge while roaming the game’s worlds.

You can check out the gameplay deep dive below:

Blizzard also reaffirmed that the game will arrive in 2023.

For more on Diablo 4, be sure to check out our dedicated hub for all you need to know about the dungeon-crawling sequel.