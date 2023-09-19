All games revealed in Microsoft leak: Oblivion, Dishonored, DOOM, more
Tons of upcoming Microsoft games have been leaked, giving fans a glimpse into the release schedule for the upcoming years. Here’s everything that’s been leaked.
A huge number of Microsoft games have been leaked after an unredacted PDF attachment inside a government document revealed an extensive release schedule filled with remasters and new additions to fan-favorite franchises.
Those leaks show off an Xbox Series X Refresh, a new controller, and tons of exciting Bethesda games from highly anticipated remasters to new additions to some age-old franchises. Here’s every Microsoft game that’s been leaked.
All leaked Microsoft games
There were plenty of Microsoft games leaked to the public and posted online. All are currently without proper release dates yet, but we do get a clue about their genre and even content thanks to their names, particularly when they’re new additions to a popular game series.
The leaked Microsoft game releases are:
- Indiana Jones Game
- Oblivion Remaster
- Elder Scrolls Online: Expansion
- Starfield DLC
- Doom Year Zero and DLC
- Project Kestral
- Elder Scrolls Online: Expansion
- Project Platinum
- Elder Scrolls VI
- Project Kestral: Expansion
- Fallout 3 Remaster
- Elder Scrolls Online: Expansion
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Sequel
- Dishonored 3
- Doom Year Zero DLC
Naturally, we don’t have release dates for these games yet, as they weren’t really meant to be revealed.
However, when more information is revealed, we will be adding more information to the relevant hubs, so be sure to check them out. In the meantime, take a look at our Xbox page for details on current Microsoft games.