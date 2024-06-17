Todd Howard lays out Starfield’s long-term support with plans for annual expansions

Bethesda boss Todd Howard has outlined long-term support hopes for Starfield as well as plans for annual expansion drops.

Starfield’s September 2023 release marked one of the biggest Xbox-exclusive releases for the current generation, the brand-new Bethesda IP a success story despite initial reception to the game not quite reaching the universal praise the devs may have initially hoped for.

Despite holding a mixed response from players on leading video game review sites such as Metacritic, Starfield has still been a huge financial success for the big green machine, and the title managed to make it to the 11th spot on the top 20 best-selling games for 2023.

As well as this, the upcoming release of the game’s first major story DLC, Shattered Space, is hotly anticipated by players, with Bethesda boss Todd Howard revealing that the company has big plans when it comes to continued support for the game.

In a new interview with YouTuber MrMattyPlays, Howard confirmed that, despite Shattered Space still yet to be released, Bethesda is already working on a second set of DLC for the game and has hopes to drop new expansions each year.

“I would say we want to, more or less, yeah,” Howard began. “How long that can continue? Hopefully a very long time. We’re planning for the one after this so there will be another one.”

Furthermore, the Bethesda director shed light on the process the company takes when developing new DLCs for Starfield and how they are actively looking to bring in new features and “atone” for past missteps.

“I don’t know that our goal is to answer every question. We sort of look at it and say, ‘Hey, what’s a good angle? What do we want to add to the game as far as an experience or atone?’”

However, similar to their approach with new Fallout content, Howard doubled down on the notion that the studio is not looking to “rush” things when it comes to rolling out ongoing support for Starfield.