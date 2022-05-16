Xbox Game Pass June 2022: All new games and everything leaving on console and PC

Microsoft’s subscription service is about to add new titles as part of the Xbox Game Pass June 2022 lineup. Here’s all we know so far.

Microsoft’s monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, is a must-subscribe for anyone with an Xbox console, a gaming PC, or a phone that can handle playing games via the cloud.

May saw the likes of Trek To Yomi and Sniper Elite 5 added to the lineup, but will Microsoft drop some huge releases in celebration of the Xbox and Bethesda showcase in June? With PlayStation Plus getting a rebrand and relaunch, things could be about to get very competitive.

Here’s all we know about the Xbox Game Pass lineup for June 2022.

Game Pass June 2022 additions

Here’s everything we know of that’s coming to Xbox Game Pass in June so far. Don’t worry if there’s nothing for you right now, though, as Microsoft will unveil more very soon.

New announcements are listed in bold.

Shadowrun Trilogy (Console, PC) – June 21

Escape Academy (Console) – June (no date as yet)

We’re also expecting A Plague Tale: Requiem to drop in June, and the game has been confirmed to be a Game Pass title when it does arrive.

Expect more games to be added to the lineup in the coming days, usually through the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account.

Games Leaving Game Pass in June 2022

Microsoft’s service rotates games in and out of its library, so expect a few games to be removed in June — although we don’t yet know which games they’ll be yet.

You’ll be given at least a few days’ notice, though, so you can either finish up the game before it leaves or buy it at a discount before it’s gone. Here’s everything leaving in May so far:

Game Pass June 2022 Announcement Date

Game Pass titles don’t have a set reveal date, and Microsoft usually teases them at regular intervals. Expect some mention of the lineup in the opening days of June, with more revealed through Twitter posts (and sometimes memes) in the weeks that follow.

We’ll be sure to update this page as we hear more, but for a look on the other side of the fence, why not check out everything we know about Sony’s PlayStation Plus overhaul.