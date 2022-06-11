When is the next Overwatch 2 beta date? How to watch reveal stream & Twitch Rivals leak

Blizzard has announced a brand new reveal stream for the second Overwatch 2 beta, but we might not have to wait that long to find out when it will happen based on some new leaks.

Ever since the first Overwatch 2 beta wrapped up players have been itching to get back in and try out all of the changes. The good news is, we apparently don’t have very long to wait.

On June 11, Overwatch announced that a reveal stream for the next beta would be happening on Thursday, June 16. On top of that, a tweet from Twitch Rivals could reveal just when this second round of testing will actually be taking place.

How to watch the second Overwatch 2 beta reveal stream

Announced on June 11, the “Overwatch 2: Reveal Event” was announced, and will happen on June 16 at 1 PM EST/7 PM GMT. The launch of the second round of beta testing will most likely follow soon after.

We won’t know the exact start date until the reveal on June 16, however, thanks to a tweet from Twitch Rivals, we might be able to piece together at least a rough window of when it will happen.

Twitch Rivals leaks Overwatch 2 beta date

Can't wait to jump into OW2 on Twitch Rivals! More details soon 👀🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/49GQCZE21p — Twitch Rivals (@TwitchRivals) June 10, 2022

On June 10 when Overwatch revealed the new Pride Celebration tournament, Twitch Rivals quote-tweeted the announcement saying they “can’t wait to jump into OW2 on Twitch Rivals!” While promising “more details soon.”

As the tournament happens on July 12, it’s safe to assume that the second Overwatch 2 beta will most likely be going on at that time. Whether it will start sooner then that is unknown, but the good news is we don’t have long to wait either way to jump back into the sequel.