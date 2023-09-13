Where to find Munchlax & Snorlax in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Evolution method explained

Munchlax and Snorlax are now spawning in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, following the Teal Mask DLC. Here’s where to catch Munchlax, how to evolve Munclax, and where to find Snorlax sleeping.

Snorlax has been one of the series’ most popular monsters ever since it made its debut in Gen 1, and its smaller form Munchlax, introduced in Gen 4, has always been a rare find in games. They’re just two of a long list of returning Pokemon in the expansion.

Munchlax has an interesting evolution method, too, which we’ll explain in this guide.

So, let’s take a look at where you can find both of them in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Kitakami region.

Munchlax spawn location Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Munchlax spawns near the lake in the southwest corner of the Kitakami region in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, as seen below.

Pokemon This is the lake you’ll need to visit to find Munchlax. It spawns near here.

How to get Snorlax in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

You can catch a Snorlax without having to evolve Munchlax, as it can be found sleeping near the cave entrance in the Timeless Woods.

Nintendo You’ll need to visit the Timeless Woods to find Snorlax.

How to wake up Snorlax

Throwing an object at Snorlax will wake it up.

Nintendo If you don’t want to evolve Munchlax, you can catch Snorlax at this location.

How to evolve Munchlax in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Method explained

To evolve Munchlax, you need to raise your friendship/happiness to 220 or above. Once it has reached this number, you need to level it up – which is easy using a Rare Candy.

How to increase friendship of your Pokemon

Walking around with a Pokemon in your party increases friendship, as does giving them items, and letting them out for auto-battles.

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about finding this Pokemon and its evolutions in Scarlet & Violet. Check out some more handy Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

