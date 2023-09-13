How to get Jangmo-o, Hakamo-o & Kommo-o in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

If you’re wondering where to find Jangmo-o in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you’ve come to the right place. Here, we’re going to look at Jangmo-o’s spawn location, how it evolves into Hakamo-o and later Kommo-o.

It’s not just three of the Alola region’s most popular Pokemon on the list of returning monsters for the DLC, as many more dating back to even Gen 1 were granted a comeback.

While some of the Pokemon coming back have very specific evolution methods, like Munchlax, Jangmo-o is quite a straightforward one.

Article continues after ad

Here, we’ll run through where you can find Jangmo-o in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, as well as how to evolve it into Hakamo-o and Kommo-o.

Article continues after ad

Where to find Jangmo-o in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Jangmo-o spawns at the Paradise Barrens, in the northwest corner of the Kitakami map. You can see the exact location below.

Have a look around the cliffy edges, as that’s where it will frequently appear.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Nintendo Here is where Jangmo-o spawns in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to evolve Jangmo-o into Hakamo-o

Nintendo Looking to evolve your Jangmo-o? Let’s take a look at how you can get its two more advanced forms.

Jangmo-o evolves at level 35. You can do this through battling or leveling up fast with Rare or Exp. Candies.

Article continues after ad

When does Hakamo-o evolve in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Hakamo-o evolves into Kommo-o at Level 45, and that remains the same in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC expansion.

That’s everything you need to know about ticking off this evolution line in your Pokedex. While you’re here, check out some of our Scarlet & Violet guides below:

Article continues after ad

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet