How to get Pikachu, Pichu & Raichu in Pokemon Scarlet Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can snag themselves Pikachu, Pichu, and Raichu in the Paldea region – if they know where to look. Here’s their spawn locations and how to evolve Pikachu into Raichu.

These three electric-type Pokemon are iconic members of the National Pokedex and have returned for Game Freak‘s Scarlet and Violet.

Not all three of them will appear in the overworld, however, so let’s take a look at how you can get each of them right now!

You can also check out the full Pokedex in Scarlet & Violet, all of the Pokemon currently missing in SV, our Gen 9 type chart to help you take on the next Gym Battle, or where you can buy Gen 9 if you still haven’t set out on your journey.

Pikachu spawn locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The beloved electric-type Pokemon can be found at the following locations:

West Province (Area Three)

Zapapico

South Province (Area Two)

East Province (Area One)

Game Freak All Pikachu spawn locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to evolve Pikachu into Raichu

To evolve a Pikachu into a Raichu, you will need to use a Thunder Stone.

If you still haven’t got one, use our evolution stone guide to snag one!

Does Raichu spawn in the wild?

Unfortunately, the only way to get a Raichu in the Paldea region – at the time of writing – is to evolve your Pikachu. It does not spawn in the wild!

How to get Pichu in Scarlet and Violet

Pichu – the smaller version of Pikachu – can be found at the following places in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

West Province (Area Three)

Zapapico

South Province (Area Two)

East Province (Area One)

Game Freak Here’s where you can find a Pichu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to evolve Pichu into Pikachu in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pichu evolves into Pikachu at any level after it reaches a high level of friendship with the trainer. This can be achieved by using it in battle without fainting, walking with it often in Let’s Go mode, feeding it sandwiches, and giving it baths.

Friendship increases faster if you give a Pokemon the Soothe Bell held item. Once you reach max friendship, Pichu evolves into Pikachu after it gains a level.

