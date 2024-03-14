When does The Finals Season 2 Battle Pass end?

The Finals Season 2 has commenced which means a brand-new Battle Pass is now available for players to complete but when does it end? Here’s everything you need to know about The Finals Season 2 Battle Pass end date.

The Finals Season 2 is a pivotal moment for the free-to-play shooter as patch 2.0.0 brings along a bunch of new content for players to try out. There’s a new map called Horizon that features a colorful and glitchy city with geometric shapes floating all around, and of course, three new weapons and gadgets to share up the meta.

Season 2 is bigger and better than ever and along with all these new additions, you also get to grind a fresh Battle Pass that comes with 12 pages and 96 rewards. However, many players might wonder when the current Battle Pass ends, which also gives them a hint of the Season 3 release date.

So, here’s when The Finals Season 2 Battle Pass ends and a prediction of Season 3’s release date.

The Finals Season 2 Battle Pass ends on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. This means at the time of writing, you have 89 days in total to earn every reward it offers.

Right now, The Finals Season 3 doesn’t have a release date yet.

However, if we have to predict, Season 3 could go live on June 13, 2024, with Season 2 ending two days earlier. This is in line with how Season 1 transitioned into Season 2, as the former ended on March 12 while S2 started two days later, on March 14, 2024.

The Finals Season 2 Battle Pass will run for 89 days, which gives players ample time to climb through each tier and claim every reward of various themes in the game.

