The Finals update 1.4.1 patch notes: Aim assist nerf, fair play updates, more

Embark Studios’ update for The Finals patch 1.4.1 is nerfing aim assist along with several fair play updates and bug fixes. Here’s everything included in The Finals 1.4.1 patch notes.

The Holiday season has ended and there’s a fresh patch update for The Finals. With the patch 1.4.1 update, Embark Studios has addressed several issues related to the game’s aim assist feature.

After lots of community feedback claiming the aim assist being OP on controller, the devs have finally answered their doubts and nerfed this in-game feature to facilitate fair gameplay.

While this update is relatively small compared to patch 1.4.0, there’s another big update in the works. With that said, here’s everything included in The Finals update 1.4.1 patch notes.

Embark Studios

The angular velocity of Zoom Snapping now comes with a maximum cap that will prevent rapid 90-degree turns. Zoom Snapping time is also reduced to 0.25s and the feature is completely removed from certain weapons like the SR-84 Sniper Rifle and more.

Camera Magnetism being reduced from 50% to 35% will lower Controller accuracy. Aim assist will ignore invisible players from now onwards and PC players will not have access to this feature while running key re-mapping programs.

Check below to find everything from The Finals 1.4.1 patch notes from Embark Studios.

Aim Assistance

Zoom Snapping Angular Velocity now has a max cap, preventing unintended rapid 90-degree turns.

Camera Magnetism will be reduced to 35% from 50%, making player aim less sticky and lowering controller accuracy.

Zoom Snapping Time will be reduced to 0.25s from 0.3s.

Zoom Snapping will be removed from the SR-84 Sniper Rifle, Revolver, LH1, and all Shotguns, as it buffs them more

than other weapons.

Aim assist will ignore invisible players, fixing a bug with the existing system.

Clients running key re-mapping programs on PC will not have access to aim assist.

That’s it for The Finals patch 1.4.1 update! To know more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

