The Finals update 1.4.0 patch notes: Weapon and gadget balancing, winter theme, more

The second major patch 1.4.0 update of The Finals is here, bringing in a ton of balancing, quality-of-life improvements, and winter-themed maps. Here’s everything included in The Finals update 1.4.0 patch notes.

Christmas is still some days away but Season 1‘s winter-themed update has already made its way to the first-person shooter. The Finals patch 1.4.0 update makes a lot of improvements to the game’s quality-of-life and their anti-cheat, to which the devs claimed “nearing a solution” to a bug that allowed cheaters to evade bans.

Apart from that, several balancing changes have been made to various abilities, gadgets, and weapons to ensure smoother and fair gameplay. A certain map in The Finals is now snowclad along with a free Tactical Tidings Set for you to claim.

Here’s a rundown of everything included in The Finals update 1.4.0 patch notes.

Embark Studios

The Finals patch 1.4.0 update balances several abilities like Goo Gun, Mesh Shield, and Recon Senses. The Mesh shield is nerfed, now having 1100 HP from 1250. On the other hand, the activation cost of Recon Senses is reduced to 1 from 2.

The C4 has been nerfed. It now has a lesser radius and deals slightly lower damage while its self-damage multiplier is increased from 1 to 1.3. Some other gadgets like Dome Shield, Mine, and RPG-7 are also nerfed.

Some weapons have been buffed with The Finals patch 1.4.0 including Flamethrower, LH1, M11, and SA1216. The recoil pattern of the AKM has also been slightly adjusted.

Check below to find everything from The Finals 1.4.0 patch notes by Embark Studios.

Balance Changes

Abilities Goo Gun Fixed an issue where goo could block the player Mesh Shield Mesh Shield Health reduced to 1100 from 1250 Recon Senses Recon Senses activation cost reduced to 1 from 2

Gadgets C4 C4 max player damage reduced to 210 from 240 C4 max damage radius reduced to 1.6m from 2.4m C4 self-damage multiplier increased to 1.3 from 1 Dome Shield Dome Shield health reduced to 300 from 350 Gas Mine Gas Mine arming time added (1.6 seconds) Glitch Mine Glitch Trap arming time added (1.6 seconds) Goo Grenade Fixed an issue where goo could block the player Mine Mine max player damage reduced to 140 from 160 Mine damage radius reduced to 3.5m from 4m Mine arming time added (1.6 seconds) Pyro Mine Pyro Mine arming time added (1.6 seconds) RPG-7 RPG-7 max player damage reduced to 150 from 165 RPG-7 min player damage reduced to 80 from 90 RPG-7 damage radius reduced to 4.5m from 4.75m RPG-7 max damage radius reduced to 1.5m from 2.5m RPG-7 aim-down sights dispersion increased slightly RPG-7 hip-fire dispersion increased slightly Stun Gun Increased Stun Gun range to 12m from 10m

Maps Game Show Events Added a repulsor to the flying saucers in the ‘Alien Invasion’ event Vegas Updated strain in various buildings, to give better destruction results Resolved an issue where cashout stations would become invisible before players finished the transfer

Modes Bankit Disallowed Deathmatch game show event from occurring in BankIt game mode

Weapons AKM Slight adjustment to AKM recoil pattern Flamethrower Flamethrower fire rate increased to 170 from 160 LH1 LH1 damage increased to 47 from 45 Melee Weapons Fixed an issue where melee hits didn’t always connect with enemy players M11 M11 damage increased to 16 from 15 Riot Shield Fixed a bug where the shield would block bullets, while invisible, during interactions (e.g. reviving or stealing extractions) SA1216 SA1216 pellet dispersion increased slightly SA1216 damage per pellet reduced to 7 from 8



Movement

Vaulting Reduced instances where you unintentionally climbed on objects outside of the player’s view. Fixed an issue where players could get stuck without being able to give input

Ziplines Prevented placement of ziplines on pickupables



UI

Various fixes to contestant screens

Polish to the social screen, which now hides the “Invite to party” button when you are not the party leader

Added a warning to the UI that appears when players are in danger of being AFK kicked

Player health bars now use the squad color when selected in the settings

UI shows you as “unranked” unless you’re among the top 500 on the leaderboards

