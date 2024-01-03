The Finals dev responds to backlash over aim assist being OP on controller

The Finals has been a hit with gamers over the holiday season, however, the community is already complaining about aim assist on controllers. The developer has now responded to player concerns.

Aim assist is a controversial topic in shooter games as its presence in esports titles and casual games alike has been debated for years. In a game like The Finals, which involves a lot of aim tracking and consistent bullet output, aim assist can be a huge boon for players lacking sufficient skills to play at a high level.

However, not everyone in the community thinks aim assist, specifically for players who use a controller over a mouse and keyboard, is overpowered. But that hasn’t stopped one player from messaging Embark Studios over Discord to ask if they are aware of the controversy.

The player posted his conversation on The Finals subreddit after getting a response from the game’s Discord bot about aim assist.

The Finals player asks devs about aim assist and gets response

The player asked if Embark monitors the subreddit for feedback and if they were awake of the aim assist controversy that has been discussed heavily on the forum.

They also included a screenshot of their stat line after playing the game with a controller which included 26 eliminations.

A bot from the developers responded, EggMail, saying that the team is aware of the community’s opinions on aim assist in the game.

“While we have nothing to share on the subject currently, rest assured we’ve heard multiple feedback and suggestions that we’ve noted down,” the message said.

The message also stated that the developers do sometimes look at the subreddit, but they don’t monitor it as closely as they do their Discord server.

While the subject of aim assist in the game does not seem to be settled, players now know that Embark is aware of community sentiment and has been given direct feedback about the mechanic.

Whether the developer will do anything with that feedback, or provide any more communication about aim assist, has yet to be seen.