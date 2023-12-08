The Finals update 1.2.0 patch notes: Season 1, new map, battle pass, more

Embark Studios has opened the arena with the full release of The Finals via patch 1.2.0 which marks the beginning of Season 1 featuring new maps, weapon adjustments, events, and mainly a lot of action. Here’s a rundown of everything included in The Finals 1.2.0 patch notes.

The Finals was under development for a long time and after a couple of beta sessions earlier this year, the free-to-play game with full crossplay and cross-progression support has finally been released for players worldwide. With The Finals patch 1.2.0, we get to see a brand new battlepass, new map and map variants, events, and much more.

Several weapons along with movement have been adjusted as well, offering more balance to the table. Patch 1.2.0 also welcomes players to Season 1, meaning the action has just begun. With that said, here’s everything included in The Finals 1.2.0 patch notes.

Embark Studios

Starting with the weapons, The Finals patch 1.2.0 has nerfed the AKM, Flamethrower, M60, and V9S. The recoils, fire rates, and range of these guns are updated so that they can’t be controlled as they were the betas. On the other hand, the FCAR and Lweis Gun have become easier to control than before. Weapons and gadgets now have six mastery levels.

The Finals patch 1.2.0 also introduces the new Season 1 BattlePass which has 12 pages of unlockable rewards (both free and premium), a new map ‘Las Vegas’, and various map variants.

Check below to find everything from The Finals 1.2.0 patch notes by Embark Studios.

New Content

Content Updates

New ways to express yourself in the arena! Such as: Reload and Inspect animations Emoticons Gestures Pets (!!!) Sounds Watches More? Yes, more!

Such as: The Store is open and you’ll have access to an ever-changing selection of content to make your contestants pop in the arena.

is open and you’ll have access to an ever-changing to make your contestants pop in the arena. The Season 1 BattlePass contains 12 pages of unlockable rewards. That amounts to 96 exclusive rewards 29 rewards can be earned for free! Unlock the whole BattlePass to receive a total of 1575 Multibucks !

contains 12 pages of unlockable rewards. Play and progress , master your loadout with: 6 Mastery Levels per weapon 6 Mastery Levels per gadget 5 levels per ability

, master your loadout with:

New Features

New Map Las Vegas Test your luck and reach for the stars in the glitz, glam, and tight-knit gameplay of this glittering arena

Las Vegas New Map variants : Don’t get lost in stinging sands! Seek shelter and glory in this Las Vegas map variant: Sandstorm . Tripwires & turrets : The environment can work for or against you. Traverse Vegas but watch your step, around every corner could be a trap.

: New event : Alien invasion You’ll have to see this one to believe it. It’s outta this world!

: Alien invasion

Gameplay Changes & balance

Movement & Animation

Movement Made multiple updates to vaulting responsiveness and general smoothness when traversing Updated various first-person animations to better sync with footsteps Improvements to syncing and stability when players are on moving surfaces such as elevators, sky-lifts, cranes, and moving platforms Improved speed-matching and added in-air animations when coining other contestants General polish updates to third-person locomotion

Combat Animations Stabilized the camera for aim down sight reloads and bolt actions, for easier tracking of targets Updated jumping and zipline animations when aiming down sights Added third-person reaction animations for Flashbangs, Gas, and Fire. Reworked the animations for the Charge’N’Slam specialization



Controller

General Added sensitivity scaling based on zoom FOV

Aim Assistance Added better support and various improvements for sensitivity dampening on targets Updated default aim down sights sensitivity reduction Reduced zoom snapping active duration

Controller Vibration Settings added

Controller Settings Added setting to allow players to further customize their controller experience Added separate dead zones for the different analog sticks



Maps

All Finally, the wrecking ball is back! Check the cranes.

Monaco Improved readability of map border

Skyway Stadium Added ‘Evening’ environment condition



Specializations

Charge’N’Slam Updated damage of the ground slam so that it will break floors in buildings more consistently

Cloaking Device Rebalanced fade-in/out durations to make it harder to vanish mid-combat Added fade-in/out visual effect

Grapple Hook Fixed a bug where players could become stuck when grappling during a vault

Recon Senses Reduced the total fuel, shortening the max duration Fixed an issue where Recon Senses would trigger on enemy statues



Embark Studios

Weapons

General Updated bullet dispersion system on all weapons when aiming down sights Fixed various issues where weapons could fire infinitely or not at all Fixed an issue where Gadgets could become stuck in an infinite cooldown Added a new hitmarker to crosshairs for damage over time effects

AKM Updated recoil pattern, making it slightly less easy to control

FCAR Updated recoil pattern, making it slightly easier to control

Flamethrower Fixed a bug where the Flamethrower could be fired without consuming ammo Max range reduced by 60 cm Fire rate reduced to 160 RPM from 180 RPM Adjusted Flamethrower impact effects to make them less blinding for the target player Reduced damage to 28 from 31

Lewis Gun Updated recoil pattern, making it slightly easier to control

LH1 Increased bullet dispersion when firing from the hip Updated recoil pattern, making the weapon easier to control Fire rate reduced to 300 RPM from 400 RPM Increased LH1 damage from 41 to 45

M60 Updated recoil pattern, making it slightly less easy to control

Riot Shield Fixed an issue where the Riot Shield could block bullets while the player was emoting

Throwing Knives Introduced Throwing Knives to the Light archetype

V9S Magazine size reduced to 20 from 24 Updated recoil pattern, making the weapon less easy to control Increased damage fall-off to make the weapon less effective at long-range



Gadgets