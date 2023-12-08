The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass: All rewards & tiers

The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass: All rewards & tiersEmbark Studios
The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass is now live, giving players plenty of free and premium rewards to unlock. So, here’s everything you need to know about the latest unlocks and how much the Battle Pass costs.
The Finals is the latest battle royale game that has caught the attention of CoD and Fortnite fans. Not only does it feature highly destructible environments and unique classes, but there are also plenty of weapons and cosmetics for players to unlock.
In fact, a lot of the game’s items are accessed through the game’s Battle Pass. So, if you want to know more about The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass, then our hub has everything you need to know – including the cost and every tier reward.
Contents
- The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass start and end dates
- The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass details
- The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass price
- All The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass rewards
The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass start and end dates
The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass went live on December 7, 2023, and will end on March 12, 2024. Players have 96 days to climb through each tier and claim all the available rewards.
The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass details
There are a total of 96 levels in The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass, with 29 of them being free and 67 rewards being premium. Just like Warzone, Fortnite, and Apex Legends, The Finals Battle Pass is ranked up by simply playing the game.
Players can also earn XP by completing Contracts, which include daily, weekly, and seasonal challenges. This is by far the fastest way to level up the Battle Pass, so be sure to try and complete these if you wish to speed up your progress.
The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass price
The Finals Season 1 Premium Battle Pass costs 1150 Multibucks or $9.99/€9.99/£7.99, while the Premium Battle Pass costs 2400 Multibucks or $19.99/€19.99/£15.99. It’s important to note that the Premium Battle Pass comes with instant level unlocks, which will give you access to the first 20 rewards.
All The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass rewards
Here are all the free and premium rewards in The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass:
|LEVEL
|REWARD
|REWARD TYPE
|1
|Flowery Speech Emoticon
|Free
|2
|Jackpot Juggle Animation
|Premium
|3
|75 Multibucks
|Premium
|4
|Nevermode Encore Spray
|Free
|5
|Let’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Sound
|Premium
|6
|Street Grooves Emote
|Free
|7
|75 Multibucks
|Premium
|8
|Rockability Outfit
|Premium
|9
|Sparkle Sparkle Sticker
|Free
|10
|Diamonds Diamonds R.357 Weapon Skin
|Premium
|11
|Chamber Check Animation
|Premium
|12
|75 Multibucks
|Premium
|13
|Diamonds Diamonds God Gun Weapon Skin
|Premium
|14
|Bling Bling Weapon Charm
|Premium
|15
|Ammo Audit Animation
|Premium
|16
|Diamonds Diamonds V95 Weapon Skin
|Free
|17
|Punchline Pop-Up Emoticon
|Premium
|18
|Volpe Dataglove Weapon Charm
|Free
|19
|75 Multibucks
|Premium
|20
|Shadow Boxer Emote
|Premium
|21
|Volpe Virtual Sticker
|Free
|22
|Challenge Accepted Sound
|Premium
|23
|75 Multibucks
|Premium
|24
|Volpe Haptic Jab Outfit
|Premium
|25
|Amped Assertion Sound
|Premium
|26
|Airwave Anthem Emoticon
|Premium
|27
|75 Multibucks
|Free
|28
|Hair
|Premium
|29
|Glam Grease Body Paint
|Premium
|30
|75 Multibucks
|Premium
|31
|Rock On Gesture
|Free
|32
|Riff Wrecker Sledgehapper Weapon Skin
|Premium
|33
|Slick Stoppie Weapon Charm
|Premium
|34
|Holtow Approved Spray
|Free
|35
|75 Multibucks
|Premium
|36
|Claim Victory Emote
|Premium
|37
|Playing With Fire Emoticon
|Premium
|38
|Holtow Inssure Sticker
|Premium
|39
|75 Multibucks
|Free
|40
|Holtow Coverage Headwear
|Premium
|41
|Virtually All In Spray
|Premium
|42
|Easy Money Sound
|Free
|43
|75 Multibucks
|Premium
|44
|Roll The Dice Emote
|Premium
|45
|No-Tell Specs Facewear
|Free
|46
|75 Multibucks
|Premium
|47
|Die Happy Weapon Charm
|Premium
|48
|Mini Roulette Lweis Gun Weapon Skin
|Premium
|49
|Easy Come, Easy Go Emoticon
|Premium
|50
|75 Multibucks
|Premium
|51
|Anti-Dote Weapon Charm
|Premium
|52
|House-Edge Visor Headwear
|Premium
|53
|Chip In Sticker
|Free
|54
|Ace Offensive
|Premium
|55
|75 Multibucks
|Premium
|56
|52 Pickup Throwing Knives Weapon Skin
|Free
|57
|Break Up Emoticon
|Premium
|58
|Bouquet Bash Emote
|Premium
|59
|‘Til Death Do Us Apart Sound
|Free
|60
|Boutonniere Boom SH1900 Weapon Skin
|Premium
|61
|Romance Rift Sticker
|Premium
|62
|Engaged in Battle Arms
|Free
|63
|75 Multibucks
|Premium
|64
|Wow Warrior Outfit
|Premium
|65
|Arena Invader Emoticon
|Premium
|66
|Small Encounter Weapon Charm
|Premium
|67
|75 Multibucks
|Free
|68
|Stranger Danger Sticker
|Premium
|69
|Seti Stepper Jump Pan Weapon Skin
|Premium
|70
|75 Multibucks
|Free
|71
|Moomentus Liftoff Sticker
|Premium
|72
|Beam Bye-Bye Emote
|Premium
|73
|Peaceful Arrival
|Premium
|74
|Cosmic Blessing Gesture
|Free
|75
|75 Multibucks
|Premium
|76
|Harvest Hox Spray
|Premium
|77
|Martian Greeting Frag Grenade Weapon Skin
|Premium
|78
|75 Multibucks
|Premium
|79
|We Come In Peace Sound
|Free
|80
|Captain Saucerian Outfit
|Premium
|81
|Flat-Tastic Fob Weapon Charm
|Free
|82
|75 Multibucks
|Premium
|83
|Truth Tunnel Jumper Upper Body
|Premium
|84
|Fact Foiler Headwear
|Premium
|85
|75 Multibucks
|Free
|86
|Debate Deflater Emote
|Premium
|87
|Disc Of Dipute Spray
|Premium
|88
|Tinfoil Takedown God Gun Weapon Skin
|Premium
|89
|Ruffled Feathers Emoticon
|Premium
|90
|Crow’s Memory R.357 Weapon Skin
|Premium
|91
|75 Multibucks
|Free
|92
|Shadow Flock Spray
|Premium
|93
|Runny Shadow Body Paint
|Premium
|94
|Hot Handed Emote
|Premium
|95
|Cash Crow Pet
|Free
|96
|Odilia, The Trickster Outfit
|Premium
So, there you have it, that’s everything available in The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass. Make sure you check out our The Finals page for all the latest news and guides.