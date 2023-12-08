Gaming

The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass: All rewards & tiers

James Busby
The Finals characters with gunsEmbark Studios

The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass is now live, giving players plenty of free and premium rewards to unlock. So, here’s everything you need to know about the latest unlocks and how much the Battle Pass costs. 

The Finals is the latest battle royale game that has caught the attention of CoD and Fortnite fans. Not only does it feature highly destructible environments and unique classes, but there are also plenty of weapons and cosmetics for players to unlock. 

In fact, a lot of the game’s items are accessed through the game’s Battle Pass. So, if you want to know more about The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass, then our hub has everything you need to know – including the cost and every tier reward.

Contents

The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass start and end dates

The Finals charactersEmbark Studios
The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass is now live.

The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass went live on December 7, 2023, and will end on March 12, 2024. Players have 96 days to climb through each tier and claim all the available rewards. 

The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass details

There are a total of 96 levels in The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass, with 29 of them being free and 67 rewards being premium. Just like Warzone, Fortnite, and Apex Legends, The Finals Battle Pass is ranked up by simply playing the game. 

Players can also earn XP by completing Contracts, which include daily, weekly, and seasonal challenges. This is by far the fastest way to level up the Battle Pass, so be sure to try and complete these if you wish to speed up your progress. 

The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass price

The Finals gun cosmeticEmbark Studios
The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass features a lot of cosmetic rewards.

The Finals Season 1 Premium Battle Pass costs 1150 Multibucks or $9.99/€9.99/£7.99, while the Premium Battle Pass costs 2400 Multibucks or $19.99/€19.99/£15.99. It’s important to note that the Premium Battle Pass comes with instant level unlocks, which will give you access to the first 20 rewards. 

All The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass rewards

Here are all the free and premium rewards in The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass:

LEVELREWARDREWARD TYPE
1Flowery Speech EmoticonFree
2Jackpot Juggle AnimationPremium
375 MultibucksPremium
4Nevermode Encore SprayFree
5Let’s Rock ‘N’ Roll SoundPremium
6Street Grooves EmoteFree
775 MultibucksPremium
8Rockability OutfitPremium
9Sparkle Sparkle StickerFree
10Diamonds Diamonds R.357 Weapon SkinPremium
11Chamber Check AnimationPremium
1275 MultibucksPremium
13Diamonds Diamonds God Gun Weapon SkinPremium
14Bling Bling Weapon CharmPremium
15Ammo Audit AnimationPremium
16Diamonds Diamonds V95 Weapon SkinFree
17Punchline Pop-Up EmoticonPremium
18Volpe Dataglove Weapon CharmFree
1975 MultibucksPremium
20Shadow Boxer EmotePremium
21Volpe Virtual StickerFree
22Challenge Accepted SoundPremium
2375 MultibucksPremium
24Volpe Haptic Jab OutfitPremium
25Amped Assertion SoundPremium
26Airwave Anthem EmoticonPremium
2775 MultibucksFree
28HairPremium
29Glam Grease Body PaintPremium
3075 MultibucksPremium
31Rock On GestureFree
32Riff Wrecker Sledgehapper Weapon SkinPremium
33Slick Stoppie Weapon CharmPremium
34Holtow Approved SprayFree
3575 MultibucksPremium
36Claim Victory EmotePremium
37Playing With Fire EmoticonPremium
38Holtow Inssure StickerPremium
3975 MultibucksFree
40Holtow Coverage HeadwearPremium
41Virtually All In SprayPremium
42Easy Money SoundFree
4375 MultibucksPremium
44Roll The Dice EmotePremium
45No-Tell Specs FacewearFree
4675 MultibucksPremium
47Die Happy Weapon CharmPremium
48Mini Roulette Lweis Gun Weapon SkinPremium
49Easy Come, Easy Go EmoticonPremium
5075 MultibucksPremium
51Anti-Dote Weapon CharmPremium
52House-Edge Visor HeadwearPremium
53Chip In StickerFree
54Ace OffensivePremium
5575 MultibucksPremium
5652 Pickup Throwing Knives Weapon SkinFree
57Break Up EmoticonPremium
58Bouquet Bash EmotePremium
59‘Til Death Do Us Apart SoundFree
60Boutonniere Boom SH1900 Weapon SkinPremium
61Romance Rift StickerPremium
62Engaged in Battle ArmsFree
6375 MultibucksPremium
64Wow Warrior OutfitPremium
65Arena Invader EmoticonPremium
66Small Encounter Weapon CharmPremium
6775 MultibucksFree
68Stranger Danger StickerPremium
69Seti Stepper Jump Pan Weapon SkinPremium
7075 MultibucksFree
71Moomentus Liftoff StickerPremium
72Beam Bye-Bye EmotePremium
73Peaceful ArrivalPremium
74Cosmic Blessing GestureFree
7575 MultibucksPremium
76Harvest Hox SprayPremium
77Martian Greeting Frag Grenade Weapon SkinPremium
7875 MultibucksPremium
79We Come In Peace SoundFree
80Captain Saucerian OutfitPremium
81Flat-Tastic Fob Weapon CharmFree
8275 MultibucksPremium
83Truth Tunnel Jumper Upper BodyPremium
84Fact Foiler HeadwearPremium
8575 MultibucksFree
86Debate Deflater EmotePremium
87Disc Of Dipute SprayPremium
88Tinfoil Takedown God Gun Weapon SkinPremium
89Ruffled Feathers EmoticonPremium
90Crow’s Memory R.357 Weapon SkinPremium
9175 MultibucksFree
92Shadow Flock SprayPremium
93Runny Shadow Body PaintPremium
94Hot Handed EmotePremium
95Cash Crow PetFree
96Odilia, The Trickster OutfitPremium

So, there you have it, that’s everything available in The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass. Make sure you check out our The Finals page for all the latest news and guides.

About The Author

James Busby

James is Dexerto's UK Deputy Games Editor who joined the website in 2020. He graduated from university with a degree in Journalism, before spending four years freelancing for GamesRadar+, PCGamesN, RPS, LoL Esports, Red Bull Gaming, and many more. You can find him covering everything from CoD, Apex Legends, Genshin Impact, and Monster Hunter. Need to get in touch? Email James at james.busby@dexerto.com.