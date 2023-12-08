The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass: All rewards & tiers

The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass is now live, giving players plenty of free and premium rewards to unlock. So, here’s everything you need to know about the latest unlocks and how much the Battle Pass costs.

The Finals is the latest battle royale game that has caught the attention of CoD and Fortnite fans. Not only does it feature highly destructible environments and unique classes, but there are also plenty of weapons and cosmetics for players to unlock.

In fact, a lot of the game’s items are accessed through the game’s Battle Pass. So, if you want to know more about The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass, then our hub has everything you need to know – including the cost and every tier reward.

Contents

Embark Studios The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass is now live.

The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass went live on December 7, 2023, and will end on March 12, 2024. Players have 96 days to climb through each tier and claim all the available rewards.

The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass details

There are a total of 96 levels in The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass, with 29 of them being free and 67 rewards being premium. Just like Warzone, Fortnite, and Apex Legends, The Finals Battle Pass is ranked up by simply playing the game.

Players can also earn XP by completing Contracts, which include daily, weekly, and seasonal challenges. This is by far the fastest way to level up the Battle Pass, so be sure to try and complete these if you wish to speed up your progress.

The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass price

Embark Studios The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass features a lot of cosmetic rewards.

The Finals Season 1 Premium Battle Pass costs 1150 Multibucks or $9.99/€9.99/£7.99, while the Premium Battle Pass costs 2400 Multibucks or $19.99/€19.99/£15.99. It’s important to note that the Premium Battle Pass comes with instant level unlocks, which will give you access to the first 20 rewards.

All The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass rewards

Here are all the free and premium rewards in The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass:

LEVEL REWARD REWARD TYPE 1 Flowery Speech Emoticon Free 2 Jackpot Juggle Animation Premium 3 75 Multibucks Premium 4 Nevermode Encore Spray Free 5 Let’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Sound Premium 6 Street Grooves Emote Free 7 75 Multibucks Premium 8 Rockability Outfit Premium 9 Sparkle Sparkle Sticker Free 10 Diamonds Diamonds R.357 Weapon Skin Premium 11 Chamber Check Animation Premium 12 75 Multibucks Premium 13 Diamonds Diamonds God Gun Weapon Skin Premium 14 Bling Bling Weapon Charm Premium 15 Ammo Audit Animation Premium 16 Diamonds Diamonds V95 Weapon Skin Free 17 Punchline Pop-Up Emoticon Premium 18 Volpe Dataglove Weapon Charm Free 19 75 Multibucks Premium 20 Shadow Boxer Emote Premium 21 Volpe Virtual Sticker Free 22 Challenge Accepted Sound Premium 23 75 Multibucks Premium 24 Volpe Haptic Jab Outfit Premium 25 Amped Assertion Sound Premium 26 Airwave Anthem Emoticon Premium 27 75 Multibucks Free 28 Hair Premium 29 Glam Grease Body Paint Premium 30 75 Multibucks Premium 31 Rock On Gesture Free 32 Riff Wrecker Sledgehapper Weapon Skin Premium 33 Slick Stoppie Weapon Charm Premium 34 Holtow Approved Spray Free 35 75 Multibucks Premium 36 Claim Victory Emote Premium 37 Playing With Fire Emoticon Premium 38 Holtow Inssure Sticker Premium 39 75 Multibucks Free 40 Holtow Coverage Headwear Premium 41 Virtually All In Spray Premium 42 Easy Money Sound Free 43 75 Multibucks Premium 44 Roll The Dice Emote Premium 45 No-Tell Specs Facewear Free 46 75 Multibucks Premium 47 Die Happy Weapon Charm Premium 48 Mini Roulette Lweis Gun Weapon Skin Premium 49 Easy Come, Easy Go Emoticon Premium 50 75 Multibucks Premium 51 Anti-Dote Weapon Charm Premium 52 House-Edge Visor Headwear Premium 53 Chip In Sticker Free 54 Ace Offensive Premium 55 75 Multibucks Premium 56 52 Pickup Throwing Knives Weapon Skin Free 57 Break Up Emoticon Premium 58 Bouquet Bash Emote Premium 59 ‘Til Death Do Us Apart Sound Free 60 Boutonniere Boom SH1900 Weapon Skin Premium 61 Romance Rift Sticker Premium 62 Engaged in Battle Arms Free 63 75 Multibucks Premium 64 Wow Warrior Outfit Premium 65 Arena Invader Emoticon Premium 66 Small Encounter Weapon Charm Premium 67 75 Multibucks Free 68 Stranger Danger Sticker Premium 69 Seti Stepper Jump Pan Weapon Skin Premium 70 75 Multibucks Free 71 Moomentus Liftoff Sticker Premium 72 Beam Bye-Bye Emote Premium 73 Peaceful Arrival Premium 74 Cosmic Blessing Gesture Free 75 75 Multibucks Premium 76 Harvest Hox Spray Premium 77 Martian Greeting Frag Grenade Weapon Skin Premium 78 75 Multibucks Premium 79 We Come In Peace Sound Free 80 Captain Saucerian Outfit Premium 81 Flat-Tastic Fob Weapon Charm Free 82 75 Multibucks Premium 83 Truth Tunnel Jumper Upper Body Premium 84 Fact Foiler Headwear Premium 85 75 Multibucks Free 86 Debate Deflater Emote Premium 87 Disc Of Dipute Spray Premium 88 Tinfoil Takedown God Gun Weapon Skin Premium 89 Ruffled Feathers Emoticon Premium 90 Crow’s Memory R.357 Weapon Skin Premium 91 75 Multibucks Free 92 Shadow Flock Spray Premium 93 Runny Shadow Body Paint Premium 94 Hot Handed Emote Premium 95 Cash Crow Pet Free 96 Odilia, The Trickster Outfit Premium

So, there you have it, that’s everything available in The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass. Make sure you check out our The Finals page for all the latest news and guides.