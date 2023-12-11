All game modes in The Finals

The Finals is a PvP game and just like every other title in the category, it features multiple game modes. Here are all the game modes that you can play in The Finals.

The Finals has hit the ground running ever since it shadowdropped on multiple platforms right after The Game Awards 2023. The game has its problems related to balancing, but the player count suggests that most of them are having fun, even surpassing Call of Duty on Steam, which is a massive feat.

Article continues after ad

One of the good aspects of The Finals is that there are multiple game modes, which means there is a place for both casual as well as hardcore players. Here is a discussion surrounding all the game modes of The Finals.

Article continues after ad

Embark Studios You can play different game modes in The Finals.

The Finals: All game modes explained

At the time of writing, The Finals has a total of three game modes which are: Quick Cash, Bank It, Ranked, and Unranked Tournament.

Quick Cash

Quick Cash is a casual game mode where all the teams will fight for one vault at a time. In this, your objective is to collect two vaults and extract them. You will respawn pretty quickly and the stakes are very low in this mode.

Article continues after ad

Bank It

Bank is a 12-player Rumble-type game mode where your objective is to extract the maximum amount of cash within a 15-minute timer. There will be a total of 4 teams divided into groups of three. As a player, you will keep gathering money and whenever you defeat someone, you will get to gather their money as well.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Ranked and Unranked tournament

Ranked tournament is the ultimate high-stakes game mode in The Finals. Here a total of 16 teams will battle it out and the final goal is to extract more money than your opponent teams. As the name suggests, the games are played in a tournament format.

Article continues after ad

There will be four games with four teams each where only two will qualify from each. This will continue until two teams remain and only one remains standing.

Unranked tournament is not very different except there are 8 teams with no stakes involved. However, it is the most realistic practice that you will get before entering a Ranked tournament in The Finals.

Article continues after ad

This is all you need to know about the various game modes in The Finals. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

Best The Finals Heavy build | Best The Finals Medium build | Best The Finals Light build | The Finals best settings: Max FPS & competitive advantages | Does The Finals have aim assist? | The Finals file size on PC, PS5, Xbox | How to change your name | Is The Finals on PS4 and Xbox One? | Is The Finals on Xbox Game Pass? | How to add and invite friends | How many players play The Finals | The Finals system requirements: Minimum and Recommended PC specs | Can you play The Finals on Steam Deck?