Suicide Squad players slam devs for locking Joker behind “atrocious” grind in Season 1

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Season 1 has dropped but players absolutely hate the way to unlock The Joker in Episode 1.

The Joker is the new playable character in Kill the Justice League’s Season 1 Episode 1 update, and there are two ways of unlocking the clown prince of crime in the game. One is by paying a certain amount of money and the other is by simply grinding.

The majority of the community is very dissatisfied with how Rocksteady implemented the system, claiming the “only reason they did this is so you PAY for him.”

Expressing their disappointment on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), some have labeled Season 1 an “absolute disaster.”

One player said developers should have “warned everyone that [this] is how the unlock was gonna go” and “this is the kinda grind free games make you do” – despite this being a full-price game.

Some players agreed the game is not at the level of other live-service titles in the market, and were “expecting them to be kinder to the players that actually stuck around.”

The lack of a campaign in Season 1 has also been called a huge disappointment: “There’s nothing new whatsoever except guns and the map (which is only thematically different).”